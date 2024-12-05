Roddy Rich Receives Backlash After Recovering His Grammy From a Storage Auction YouTuber

It may be surprising to learn that if you have a few extra bucks and know where to find a storage unit auction, you could stand to score some big money. Storage units, once abandoned for a certain amount of time, are often auctioned off for practically pennies. Those bidding may or may not get a look inside, but generally don't get a chance to pick through items to be sure of what they're buying.

So it's always somewhat of a gamble. A gamble that occasionally pays big. One YouTube storage unit hunter known as Prieto Hunters recently struck it big in a shocking way. He discovered some property belonging to big-time rapper Roddy Rich. And from there, the rest of the story is very much a he-said/he-said back-and-forth. Here's what we know about the dramatic incident and Roddy's lost Grammy.

The Roddy Rich Grammy storage furor, explained.

At the end of November, Prieto purchased a storage unit with two suitcases and a box inside. In a video he shared to YouTube, the content creator goes through the items. He becomes increasingly excited after one suitcase reveals a veritable treasure trove of designer clothing, some completely new with the tags still attached. But then, the big reveal: He pulls out a Grammy. A real, actual, can't-be-bought (depending on who you ask) Grammy award.

The sparkling trophy belonged to Roddy Rich and was awarded for a song he collaborated with Nipsey Hussle on. This is pretty much the last point that everyone involved can agree on. From here, it gets a little murky. Prieto said that he intended to return the Grammy to Roddy, asking to meet with him in person. He claims Roddy refused, and sent his assistant to meet at a police station to recover the Grammy. A tense exchange was filmed, and Roddy didn't appear to thank Prieto.

Prieto allegedly received death threats from Roddy fans and just wanted to wash his hands of it. But Roddy later came forward with a different story, claiming that Prieto tried to extort him for $50,000 to return the items he found in the storage unit. However, Roddy's defense of his less-than-exuberant lack of gratitude didn't go over so well and swung public opinion and sympathy in favor of Prieto.

Even Roddy Rich fans scold the rapper's response.

According to a video Roddy shared on social media, he offered $10,000 for the return of the Grammy and clothing. Then, he claims, Prieto demanded $50,000. Roddy must have believed it would seem like extortion and thought explaining himself would clear up his apparent lack of gratitude. Instead, the internet was disgusted with the rapper.

After all, Prieto legally purchased the items. Whether or not he asked for a certain amount of money, those items were legally his. Roddy claims that the items were mismanaged after his assistant was in a car accident and he never intended to lose them, but nonetheless they belonged to Prieto fair and square, although everyone seems to agree that the Grammy should be off-limits to sell.

In videos exploring the incident, fans had strong feelings. On TikTok, one fan wrote, "YOU WRONG for how you doin THAT BOY WIT THE GRAMMY." Another wrote, "You a broke bum for not giving that dude a reward for giving you the Grammy back." One person decisively weighed in: "I'm with the locker guy. He bought it. He owns it." Another agreed, saying that it wasn't extortion since he owned the items in the storage unit.