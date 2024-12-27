Fans Knew Something Was Up — Here's What Happened to Amber From Rob Squad Reactions "As much as you guys want as much information and answers as possible, there are things you just can't be privy to." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 27 2024, 5:38 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @ambercharity5

Few YouTube accounts have turned people on to different types of music quite as effectively as the Rob Squad Reactions account. And it's clear that Amber Robinson is a real fan favorite. She's bubbly, she's intelligent, and she connects people to the music with respect and insight. She ran the channel alongside her husband Jordan "Jay" Robinson, and together they made a dynamic duo.

Unfortunately, Amber's time as a contributor at Rob Squad Reactions is over, leaving fans upset at losing one of their favorites. Luckily, there's a way to keep up with her in the future. But what happened to Amber, and why are fans saying they knew something was wrong? Here's the scoop.

Here's what happened to Rob Squad Reactions' Amber.

After weeks of fans speculation that something was wrong with an uncharacteristically somber and quiet Amber, she made a video through Rob Squad Reactions saying that she was leaving the channel.

The tearful creator acknowledged that she knew fans had questions, but added that this part of her journey is "unfortunately" over. She continued, "As much as you guys want as much information and answers as possible, there are things you just can't be privy to." She then explained that she has school-aged children and hinted that there are things she doesn't want them to find on the internet.

Amber broke down, saying that she "Loved getting lost in music," and "loved the way I found myself in music, through what you guys have given me." She then went on to add that she will still be making reaction videos on her channel, Amber Reacts. But music would "feel a little weird right now," so she won't be doing music on that channel. At least for now. While she didn't clarify what exactly happened, it's clear that she and Jordan won't be working together anymore on Rob Squad Reactions.

Fans claimed they knew something was up for awhile.

Amber added, "This little piece of my heart, little piece of my soul, is something that I won't be on here doing anymore. Jordan and I won't be doing this together. There is a lot of healing that needs to happen. And as much as you guys probably want more answers than what I've given you today, I hope that you respect that if a person desires a consistent and peaceful environment, that's something they should be able to have."

Fans respected the cryptic update, sharing that they felt like something had been off for awhile. One fan wrote in the comments, "Amber, I think many of us could see something was happening, or had happened." They went on to say, "Thank you, thank you." Another fan mused, "I've noticed how sad you look on recent reactions and was getting concerned. Thank you for the joy you've given me. I wish you joy."

Other people agreed, while one fan interjected that if fans knew what had really happened, they would know that "the opposite is true" hinting that Jay is the wronged party.