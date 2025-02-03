Is the Ever-Present Twitch Streamer RaKai Related to Content Creator Kai Cenat? RaKai has appeared in Kai Cenat's videos a few times, leading followers to point out their similarities and wonder: Are they brothers? By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 3 2025, 3:30 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Kai Cenat Kai Cenat (L) and RaKai (R)

Successful young content creators are everywhere these days. Whether they're making it big in the world of dancing, trends, music, makeup, or gaming, there are many creators under 30 who have found their niche and built an impressive following. Among those creators: Kai Carlo Cenat III, known as Kai Cenat, and RaKai. At just 23 years old and 15 years old respectively, the two have carved out decent fanbases for themselves in the highly competitive world of gaming streamers.

Kai boasts 11.8 million followers on YouTube, while RaKai has around 452,000 on Twitch. Not only do they work in the same genre and have similar senses of humor, but some followers have pointed out the similarities in their names and similar facial features. This has led some to wonder: is RaKai related to Kai Cenat? Here's what we know about their relationship, as well as a few tidbits about Kai's famous family.

Is RaKai related to Kai Cenat? Here's what we know.

RaKai's Twitch handle includes Kai's name in it, they joke around almost like brothers on livestreams, and RaKai occasionally attends Kai's subathons.

But are they related? It does not appear so. At 23 and 15, they appear to just be colleagues who share a genre of content creation and who occasionally game together for mutually beneficial content.

RaKai keeps a pretty low profile online, but we do know some things about Kai's family. So if RaKai belonged to his family, we would probably know about it. This means it's fairly safe to say that they're colleagues, but not brothers or cousins.

These other famous folks ARE related to Kai.

Now, back to that family we mentioned. Kai's content usually focuses on gaming, his lifestyle, or bringing in other content creators for a little friendly chaos. However, his family has featured in his videos before, and it's just as heartwarming as you'd expect.

Kai has three siblings, and they have all appeared in his videos before, along with their mom. He has one older brother, Devonte, a younger brother, Kaleel, and a twin sister named Kaiya. Kai's mother, who comes from Trinidad and Tobago, raised the four of them reportedly without much involvement from their father.

Kaleel has his own YouTube channel where he creates content as a rapper, and he has an impressive 47K followers and counting. Older brother Devonte also has a YouTube channel, where he boasts 125K followers and counting.

But it should be noted that twin sister Kaiya is no shrinking violet. Although she doesn't have a rapping or gaming career on social media, she does fashion content and has 112K followers of her own on Instagram. In addition to fashion content, she runs her own business.