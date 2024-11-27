Home > Gaming > Twitch Backlash Grows Over Hanging Prank During Kai Cenat's Live Twitch Subathon Fans scramble as they try to decide whether any of the blame should be placed on Kai following the incident during his subathon. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 27 2024, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is facing backlash after a shocking incident during his "Mafiathon 2" subathon. Magician Max Major, a guest during the livestream, staged a hanging prank, simulating a noose and stool setup that left viewers horrified. The prank caused immediate panic and raised questions.

Kai, visibly upset by the stunt, quickly diverted the cameras as reactions poured in online. Some fans debated whether he was aware of the prank beforehand. Others focused on the potential dangers of such a performance. The incident has since gone viral, sparking widespread discussion across multiple social media platforms.

The fallout from the hanging prank also highlighted deeper issues within the streaming community, including the ethical responsibilities of creators and their collaborators. What are his viewers saying and what exactly happened? Keep reading as we take a closer look at the details of what’s going on.

The hanging prank during Kai Cenat’s Twitch subathon shocked viewers.

The controversial moment occurred when Max introduced a stunt involving a noose, a stool, and a series of ropes. Claiming each rope was tied to a different outcome, he instructed Kai to pull one. As soon as Kai did, Max appeared to hang himself, sparking panic among viewers and a visibly shaken Kai. The immediate aftermath of the situation left both the audience and Kai’s team scrambling to process what had just happened.

Afterward, Max explained that the performance was a staged magic trick designed to shock Kai. He claimed it was a pre-planned act meant to add drama to the subathon. However, this explanation did little to calm the outrage from Kai’s audience, who called the prank dangerous and in poor taste. Furthermore, many were ready to cancel Kai if he knew anything about the prank beforehand.

Fans debate whether Kai was complicit in the hanging prank.

On Reddit, viewers expressed mixed opinions about whether Kai had prior knowledge of the stunt. Many agreed his genuine reaction was evidence that he was blindsided. One user wrote, "Kai genuinely seems to have broken character for like the past 5-10 minutes and doesn’t even belong there with the rest vibe-wise." Another added, "The amount of money Kai would lose from this is crazy. I really doubt Kai knew."

Despite this, some criticized Kai for not intervening earlier when the noose setup was revealed. "When Kai saw the noose, he should have stopped it right there," one viewer commented. Another added that this incident is why Kai needs to be more careful about who he brings on his streams. These conflicting opinions have fueled debates about how much responsibility Kai bears for what happened during his livestream.

The confrontation with Max’s team added fuel to the fire.

As the chaos unfolded, tensions escalated when one of Max’s team members attempted to leave the premises. According to reports and Reddit users, Kai’s security guard, Cudi, along with some of Kai’s friends, forcibly stopped the magician’s assistant and dragged him back into the house. Video clips from the stream showed the assistant being pulled by his shirt up to Kai’s room for a confrontation.

In the first clip Kai Cenat had the full control over the skit, he counted down from 3 ... 2... 1... and then pulled it after knowing the possible consequences to pulling the bar.



In second clip Kai Cenat is seen blaming his team and Max for not telling him the script for what… pic.twitter.com/a9jZP41KDR — 엑스 (@NannuDidarr) November 27, 2024

The handling of this situation sparked further controversy. Critics labeled the act as false imprisonment. One Redditor said, "Spent the last 30 minutes trying to repair his public image only for his friends and security guard to literally commit false imprisonment." Others worried about the legal implications of the incident, calling it “hostage-taking live on stream.”

Kai himself reportedly asked the assistant if he was being held against his will, and the assistant denied it. However, the optics of the confrontation did little to calm the already volatile situation.

after Magician Major Max “pranked” Kai Cenat with a dangerous magic trick tonight, Kai Cenat has decided to ban all magicians from his future streams pic.twitter.com/vzMY9nktAe — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) November 27, 2024

The hanging prank raises questions about livestream ethics and safety.

This incident has sparked broader discussions about the ethical responsibilities of streamers and their collaborators. Many viewers argue that live content creators must establish clear boundaries to prevent potentially dangerous or offensive stunts from occurring. Others believe Twitch should impose stricter guidelines to ensure such incidents don’t happen again.

Max Major is literally evil. Tried to sabotage Kai Cenat's incredible career and he won't apologize because he knows that it could be used against him in court. Sick. — Ivy-Maria (@ivymariaw) November 27, 2024

Fans are also debating whether Twitch will take disciplinary action against Kai for hosting a livestream that included both a staged hanging and a physical confrontation. Some point out that Twitch has banned streamers for less, while others argue that Kai’s immense popularity and profitability for the platform make a ban unlikely.