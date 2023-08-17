Home > Gaming > Twitch These Popular Twitch Streamers Are Now Working With Kick Twitch is still the most popular destination for streamers, but these stars have recently started producing content for Kick (and some will surprise you). By Jon Bitner Aug. 17 2023, Updated 4:45 p.m. ET Source: Instagram Ninja (left), Amouranth (center), Adin Ross (right)

There’s no doubt that Twitch is still the primary destination for streamers. With millions of visitors flocking to the site every single day, it shows no signs of slowing down. It is, however, starting to gain a bit of competition from Kick — a rival site that offers streamers a larger percentage of profits.

A handful of Twitch streamers have penned exclusivity deals with Kick, meaning they no longer sign on to Twitch and stream only on Kick. Others have deals that allow them to bounce back and forth between the two platforms. Curious to know which streamers are switching from Twitch to Kick? Here’s a look at a few of the biggest stars making the jump.

Amouranth is now streaming on Kick.

Source: Amouranth via YouTube

Amouranth is one of the biggest Twitch streamers to jump to Kick. The details about Amouranth’s contract are yet to be made public. She was, however, banned from Twitch earlier this year and hasn’t shied away from calling out the streaming juggernaut.

“Twitch’s ‘sin’ isn’t trying to squeeze their creators,” wrote Amouranth. “Their sin is making a business model that doesn’t succeed except maybe at YouTube scale — but live streaming is a much smaller TAM [total addressable market] than pre-recorded video.” Amouranth currently has just over 150,000 Kick followers. On Twitch, that number is just shy of 6.5 million.

xQc signed a non-exclusivity deal with Kick.

xQc earned a staggering $100 million for signing a non-exclusivity deal. That means you’ll find the streamer on both Twitch and Kick, depending on the day. His follower count is already a sizable 510,000. But when compared to the nearly 12 million followers on Twitch, it’s clear that Kick still has some catching up to do.

Adin Ross is a controverial Kick streamer.

Adin signed with Kick as a streamer, but is also an investor. He also happens to be one of the most popular streamers on Kick, with over 600,000 followers.

Trainwreck is a streamer and spokesperson for Kick.

to my community and supporters, thank you for being patient, I’ve missed you all.



august 1st - return of normal streams & gambling streams (starting with a $16,000 case opening followed by degeneracy for a max win).



august 3rd - the definite return of the scuffed podcast. — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) July 15, 2023

Along with streaming Counter-Strike, Trainwreck is a spokesperson for Kick. Expect to see more of them as the platform continues to grow.

Destiny streams on Kick, and was recently hacked.

Unfortunately this streamers credentials were compromised on another platform, and they used those to access his Kick account (no 2fa). There is no vulernability with Kick stream keys, but as always, its better to have 2fa enabled to protect against these types of events. — Paulie (@PaulieKick) August 15, 2023

Though his account was recently hacked, Destiny is still committed to Kick. They recently streamed in the Just Chatting and ixion categories.

Hikaru streams chess on Kick.

Having a brutal start to Titled Tuesday, but here I am streaming on kick https://t.co/8aLBKR31Tx to see if I can make a miracle recovery pic.twitter.com/b5anR8niVm — Hikaru Nakamura (@GMHikaru) August 15, 2023

A chess streamer that signed a non-exclusive deal with Kick in March. They currently have around 75,000 followers.

Corinnakopf focuses on gambling content for Kick.

Kick has a more relaxed stance around gambling content, which works well for the majority of Corinna's streams. Their follower count is just shy of 100,000 and the Slots & Casino category is one of their most-streamed.

Fousey continues to be a controversial figure on Kick.

BREAKING: ex twitch streamer “Fousey” reportedly signed a 2 year deal worth over $15M with Kick pic.twitter.com/NfYIt3mFCx — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) August 8, 2023

The controversial streamer is closing in on 100,000 followers on Kick. The creator was banned on Twitch for using a hateful slur and often streams in the Just Chatting channel.

Will Kick overtake Twitch?

While Kick might be siphoning off a good chunk of talent from Twitch, it’s worth noting that Kick is still much smaller than Twitch. Not a single streamer on Kick has over one million followers, whereas dozens of Twitch streamers have already crossed that threshold. Ninja has a staggering 18.6 million followers on Twitch and is among its most-followed stars, while Adin Ross, one of the most popular streamers on Kick, has just over 600 thousand.

