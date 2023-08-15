Home > Gaming Gamers Nexus Calls out Linus Tech Tips for Ethical Concerns — What’s Going On? In a 44-minute video, Gamers Nexus takes aim at Linus Tech Tips and discusses thier concerns about the team's reporting. By Jon Bitner Aug. 15 2023, Updated 4:34 p.m. ET Source: Gamers Nexus

With more than 15 million subscribers on YouTube, it’s safe to say that Linus Tech Tips is one of the most popular places to get the latest news on consumer technology. The team puts together a new video almost daily — a pace that another YouTube creator, Gamers Nexus, believes is unsustainable and has led to a series of issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the Linus Tech Tips and Gamers Nexus controversy, including how it started, Linus’s response to the criticism, and what this means for the future of both channels.

Article continues below advertisement

What is the Linus Tech Tips and Gamers Nexus controversy?

In a 44-minute video posted to YouTube on Aug. 14, Gamers Nexus talked about recent issues they’ve seen with Linus Tech Tips. One of the first issues brought up was that Linus Tech Tips claims to gather new data for all its tested hardware, when that in fact doesn’t appear to be the case.

The video goes on to say that Linus Tech Tips is “rushing too much” and causing issues with their accuracy and reporting. Near the end of the runtime, Gamers Nexus goes into a long discussion about an “irresponsible” Linus Tech Tips video covering Billet Labs, which inaccurately portrayed the company’s product to viewers. In other words, Gamers Nexus called out Linus Tech Tips for “serious concerns regarding the data accuracy” of its videos and asks them to do better moving forward.

Article continues below advertisement

How did Linus Tech Tips respond to the video?

As you’d expect, Linus Tech Tips had a response to the Gamers Nexus video. However, the response wasn’t another video — it was a lengthy post to the Linus Tech Tips forums. The post also notes that most of what Linus has to say about the topic has already been said, but there’s plenty of intriguing info to pull from the response.

Article continues below advertisement

For one, Linus says that he’s disappointed that Gamers Nexus “didn’t go through proper journalistic practices in creating this piece.” The response notes that Gamers Nexus has the email and phone number to get in contact with the Linus Tech Tips team, but didn’t reach out for comment. The statement also says the team is shocked by the video and how it attacks their content.

“It saddens me how quickly the pitchforks were raised over this,” reads the statement. “It also comes across a touch hypocritical when some basic due diligence could have helped clarify much of it. I have a LONG history of meeting issues head on, and I’ve never been afraid to answer questions, which lands me in hot water regularly, but helps keep me in tune with my peers and the community.”

Article continues below advertisement

I will say though, Linus Tech Tips did Billet Labs extremely dirty and Linus should be ashamed how he handled it.



Very unprofessional to be given a prototype waterblock, told it's designed for an RTX 3090 Ti and state it 'might' work on an RTX 4090, a claim the company couldn't… — Charlie (@ghost_motley) August 14, 2023