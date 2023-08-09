Home > Gaming > Twitch Fousey Just Got Banned from Twitch for the Second Time in a Month — What Happened? The controversial Fousey was just banned from Twitch, but what did he do this time? Some think it could do with his contract with Kick. By Jon Bitner Aug. 9 2023, Published 3:10 p.m. ET Source: fouseyTUBE

With more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube and around 200 thousand followers on Twitch, Fousey is without a doubt one of the most popular streamers of 2023. The content creator has been surrounded by controversy over the past month, however, and has just been hit with his second Twitch ban in less than 30 days. But why did Fousey get banned from Twitch, and did it have anything to do with his recent contract with Kick? Here’s everything we know.

Why did Fousey get banned from Twitch?

Fousey took to Twitter on Aug. 7 to reveal that he was banned from Twitch for using a “hateful slur.” Specifically, the streamer revealed that he “got banned for using the ‘F’ slur.” At the time of writing, Fousey’s Twitch account is unreachable — visitors to the page are greeted with the following message: “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

The tweet shared by Fousey indicates that the ban is only temporary, with a follow-up tweet clarifying that it’ll only last for three days. Prior to Fousey’s announcement about his suspension, many in the community had been speculating that he was banned for allegedly taking advantage of an inebriated woman at an airport, though that no longer appears to be the case.

Fousey has a lucrative Kick contract.

While Fousey has confirmed that he has signed a contract with Kick, that doesn’t appear to have played a role in his recent Twitch suspension. However, it will likely have an impact on how often the creator appears on Twitch.

Details are yet to be officially disclosed, but some sources indicate Fousey will be pulling in around $15 million for his two-year Kick contract. It’s unknown if the deal includes an exclusivity clause (which would prevent him from streaming on Twitch), but no doubt a significant portion of his time will now be spent on Kick.

BREAKING: ex twitch streamer “Fousey” reportedly signed a 2 year deal worth over $15M with Kick pic.twitter.com/NfYIt3mFCx — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) August 8, 2023

Several other prominent Twitch streamers have signed deals with Kick, including xQc and Amouranth. Coincidentally, Amouranth was also hit with a Twitch ban around the time of her Kick contract signing — leading many to believe she was banned for making the jump to a new platform. But much like the case with Fousey, the banning was apparently for an entirely different reason.

Kick offers streamers a profit-sharing percentage that’s more lucrative than Twitch, but it also isn’t nearly as popular. While Twitch has established itself in the streaming world, Kick is just starting to grow. It’ll be interesting to see if Kick can retain these streamers while it builds up its community of viewers – otherwise the streamers might flock back to Twitch.