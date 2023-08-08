Home > Gaming > Twitch xQc Has Made a Name for Himself in Streaming and Esports — What Is His Net Worth? What is xQc's net worth? The popular streamer has made a name for himself on Twitch and in esports with millions of followers on his platform.. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Aug. 8 2023, Published 12:44 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

These days, it's not uncommon for folks to make a living off of streaming themselves playing video games. In fact, it's almost baffling to consider that this modern-day profession didn't really come into its own until the early 2010s. That was essentially the advent of the streamer when some gamers were able to capitalize on the idea that there was literal value in having others watch them play games. xQc is one prolific streamer whose career caught fire around that time.

xQc is a Canadian streamer best known for playing esports games, having previously played competitive Overwatch. As of this writing, he currently has over 11.4 million followers on Twitch and has built his career on full-time streaming. In 2023, he even signed multi-million dollar deals to establish partnerships with high-profile brands. As one might expect, he's pretty much rolling in it, and people even catch some embarrassing glimpses of his wealth. What is xQc's net worth?



What is xQc's net worth?

Even though he's one of the most popular streamers active in the business today, it may surprise you to see exactly how much xQc is worth. According to outlets like Celebrity Net Worth, xQc's net worth stands at a staggering $50 million. He currently stands as one of the most successful streamers on Twitch today, with his streams having logged over 80 million hours by the end of 2019 alone. In 2023, he even won Best Variety Streamer at the Streamer Awards and earned a nomination for Streamer of the Year.

xQc Streamer and Former Professional 'Overwatch' Competitor Net worth: $50 million xQc (real name: Félix Lengyel) is a professional streamer based in Canada. Throughout his career, he has gained millions of followers on Twitch and previously represented Canada in the Overwatch World Cup from 2017 to 2019. Birthdate: Nov. 12, 1995 Birthplace: Laval, Quebec, Canada Birth name: Félix Lengyel Marriages: Adept (m. 2020–2023)

That enviable number is only expected to rise in recent developments. In June 2023, xQc signed a deal with streaming platform Kick to a potential payout of over $100 million. As part of this deal, xQc entered a non-exclusive partnership with the platform, which reportedly allows xQc more creative freedom with his content. It currently stands as one of the largest deals in entertainment history, according to The New York Times.

xqc goes shy mode when maids come in pic.twitter.com/bUGRsArJF8 — Twitch Clips (@ClippedTwitch) August 7, 2023