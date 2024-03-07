All of the Top 10 Most-Followed Twitch Streamers Are Men
Between these names there's a lot of 'Fortnite,' esports commentary, and also a few bans from Twitch.
Streaming has become one of the most popular forms of content creation as of late, with social media apps like TikTok even hopping on the bandwagon. The most-followed streamers on Twitch, the livestreaming platform that launched this phenomenon, each have millions of followers a piece — but who are the top 10?
Placing 11th on this list is the now-retired Pokimane, making her the most-followed female streamer on Twitch at the moment with 9.3 million followers— meaning all 10 of the most-followed streamers are men.
Here's a breakdown of Twitch streamers whose names you've probably seen more than once on the internet.
Ninja - 19 million followers
It's really no surprise that Richard Tyler Blevins, known online as Ninja, is the most-followed Twitch streamer at the moment. With more than 19 million people following him on the streaming platform, he continues to command Twitch's charts. Even though he briefly left Twitch for an exclusive deal with the now-defunct Mixer, he returned in 2020, and now streams across multiple platforms simultaneously.
AuronPlay - 16.2 million followers
Raúl Álvarez Genes, known online as AuronPlay, started his YouTube channel in 2006 before transitioning to Twitch in September 2019. He's currently the fourth-most subscribed YouTuber from Spain, though his influence is greater on Twitch where he streams games like Final Fantasy and GTA V a couple of days a week. With 16.2 million followers, Raúl has a significant hurdle to overcome Ninja's following.
Ibai - 15 million followers
Ibai Llanos Garatea, known online by his first name, is not only the third most-followed streamer on Twitch, but he's also the founder of the Spanish League of Legends esports team KOI and a former esports commentator. With former content creation credits with G2 Esports, Ibai's influence is well-backed.
Rubius - 14.9 million followers
Streaming games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Fortnite, Rubén Doblas Gundersen, known online as Rubius, has 14.9 million Twitch followers at the time of writing.
xQc - 12 million followers
xQc (real name Félix Lengyel) may be the fifth-most followed streamer on Twitch, but you won't find him as active as he used to be. In late 2023, Félix signed a two-year non-exclusive contract with Twitch rival Kick estimated to be worth around $70 million. Even with this contract, though he pulls thousands of viewers in every time he streams.
TheGrefg - 11.9 million followers
David Cánovas Martínez, known online as TheGrefg, is another Spanish streamer who's making waves on Twitch. He used to hold the world record for the most concurrent viewers on a Twitch stream before Ibai broke his record. He currently streams Fortnite and Valorant, among other games, and has an official skin in Fortnite.
Tfue - 11.4 million followers
Turner Tenney, or Tfue, has been using his platform to do a lot more than game lately. Though he started his streaming career playing Fortnite and Call of Duty before joining FaZe Clan, he now streams on tuna fishing oil rigs and airboats in alligator-laden waters. He tried to retire from making online content at the start of 2023 but quickly returned to making videos and streaming. He also has a contract with Twitch rival Kick.
JuanSGuarnizo - 11.2 million followers
Colombian streamer and rapper Juan Guarnizo (known online as JuanSGuarnizo) does more than just stream — though with 11.2 million followers, he's the eighth-most followed streamer on Twitch. In between streaming games like GTA V and Resident Evil 6, he also writes novels. He currently has three published novels and is working on his fourth, and has even been nominated for a Nobel Prize in literature.
shroud - 10.8 million followers
Michael Grzesiek, known online as Shroud, is a professional esports player, formerly competing in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive before joining a Valorant team. Currently, Shroud is signed with the Sentinels.
ElMariana - 9.4 million followers
Osvaldo Palacios Flores, known online as ElMariana, is the only Twitch streamer in the top 10 who hasn't quite broken the 10 million barrier yet — but at 9.4 million, he's incredibly close. He often streams games like Warzone and Fortnite, and is also a member of the QSMP server.