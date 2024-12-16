Kai Cenat Confirms His Girlfriend on Twitch, and She's a Major Influencer Herself "I'm so happy for him they look so good together." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 16 2024, 9:51 a.m. ET Source: Twitch/KaiCenat

Rumors about streamer Kai Cenat’s love life have been swirling for months, keeping fans on the edge of their seats as they try to uncover who the influencer and YouTuber might be dating. With over 34 million followers across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, Kai is no stranger to the spotlight — or to speculation.

The chatter intensified in June 2024 after Kai made an appearance at North West’s extravagant birthday bash. Some teens at the party speculated he was seeing singer Tyla, but Kai quickly shut that down. When others guessed SZA, he denied it again, leaving everyone guessing. Now, the mystery seems to be solved. During a birthday stream on Twitch, Kai finally revealed who the lucky lady is, putting the rumors to rest once and for all. Here’s everything you need to know about Kai's girlfriend.

Who is Kai Cenat's girlfriend?

Kai is officially off the market! The influencer and YouTuber revealed during a Twitch stream on Dec. 15, 2024— just hours before his 23rd birthday — that he’s dating TikTok star Gabrielle Alayah. Gabrielle is 20 years old (turning 21 in January 2025) and lives in Atlanta. She has been making waves online herself. In October 2024, she shared the exciting news on Instagram about purchasing her very own condo, boasting about her success at such a young age.

For those who’ve been paying close attention, the news might not come as a total surprise. Rumors of the two dating have been circulating for a while, especially after they were reportedly spotted vacationing together in Turks and Caicos. But Kai’s Twitch stream served as a hard launch, confirming that the two are officially a couple.

During the stream, Gabrielle made her debut in Kai’s gaming room, entering with a Spider-Man-themed birthday cake featuring a photo of Kai on top and candles spelling out "23." The pair were all smiles, though Gabrielle seemed a bit nervous — something Kai playfully pointed out. This marked her first appearance on one of his livestreams.

Kai’s joy was evident as he hugged and kissed Gabrielle, clearly thrilled to share the moment with his fans. The comment section quickly filled with excitement, with one person writing, "She’s so pretty too awww Kai so happy for you gangggg.

Gabrielle Alayah is a content creator with nearly 500k followers on TikTok.

Gabrielle has built her own following across social media long before she started dating Kai. Known for her lip-syncing videos, she’s also a business owner, having founded the loungewear brand Saintnine.

In a life update video posted on YouTube on Dec. 10, 2024, Gabrielle talked about how she started a business without attending college and is now working on another venture, degree-free. Her relationship with Kai is a bit ironic, though. In the same video, she admitted she’d never dated an influencer, yet just six days later, she’s popping up in Kai’s gaming room.