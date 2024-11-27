Home > Viral News > Influencers Kai Cenat Isn't Just the Biggest Streamer in the Game — He's Also a Big, Little, and Twin Brother! Meet the Cenat siblings. By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 27 2024, 2:13 p.m. ET Source: youtube/@kaicenatlive

Twitch streamers are a dime a dozen nowadays, but there are a few creators that just tend to stick out amongst the crowd. Ninja, xQc, Pokimane, and more have become household names — and among them, of course, is award-winning Kai Cenat. Kai is known for his high-energy, wacky streams that take place in strange locations and sometimes feature A-list celebrity guests like Kevin Hart and Offset.

With over 25 million followers and subscribers across platforms, he's become a celebrity himself — but to some, like his family, he's just Kai. Indeed, the millionaire streamer has a handful of siblings who adore him and support his career success. In fact, they've even appeared on his streams before. Let's meet them.

Source: youtube/@deshaefrost

Meet Kai Cenat's siblings.

Believe it or not, Kai Cenat is a big brother, a little brother, and a twin brother all at the same time. He has one older brother, Devonte, a younger brother, Kaleel, and a twin sister, Kaiya — even their names are similar. Per reports, they were all raised by Kai's mother, who hails from Trinidad and Tobago. Apparently, their father was not heavily involved in their lives growing up.

All three of Kai's siblings have appeared on his YouTube channel and streams before. In one video, posted to Kai's main YouTube channel on April 20, 2020, he and his brother Kaleel played Never Have I Ever together. At the time, Kaleel was 14 years old.

Kaleel is also a rapper and content creator, following in his older brother's footsteps with over 40,000 YouTube subscribers and counting. And he's not the only one who dabbles in content creation.

Kai's older brother, Devonte, is also a YouTuber, with over 100,000 subscribers as of writing. On his page, he shares a lot of car and prank videos, raking in thousands of views per post.

Kai's twin sister, on the other hand, is a fashion entrepreneur and clothing designer who also doubles as a social media influencer with almost 100,000 followers on Instagram. She's the CEO and founder of Dressed by Kaiya Cenat.

In a stream on Feb. 22, 2023, with NLE Choppa, all three of Kai's siblings, along with his mom (lovingly referred to as "Mama Cenat") appeared on his Twitch channel. His mom, in particular, seemed incredibly excited to support her son.

In his comments, Kai's fans often gush over his adorable relationship with his siblings and mom, who raised him as a single mother. "Kai’s mom is adorable, and you can tell she’s her kids' No.1 cheerleader. As a single mom, my heart just melts. Praises to the most high for the journey of this family," one user on YouTube wrote.