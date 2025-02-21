Kai Cenat's Friend Ray Has Left the U.S., and Not By Choice — An Update on Where Ray Is "I don't know where Ray is at, but it's OK!" – Kai Cenat By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 21 2025, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@rayasianboy_

For those who keep up with YouTube and Twitch star Kai Cenat, you already know how tight he is with Ray. Ray lived with Kai for a long time, which helped him adjust to life in the U.S., a big shift from his native Taiwan. While Ray’s appearances in Kai’s content became less frequent in 2024, one standout moment involved him rejecting a pair of Vans from Kai and then spraying Kai’s room with a fire extinguisher.

But when Kai dropped a YouTube video in February 2025 titled "Where is Ray?" fans started to worry. Ray, whose real name is spelled Ruie, had really grown on viewers. In the video, Kai says, "Ray been gone for like three months. Ray just dealing with real life s--t." The comment struck a more serious tone than fans are used to, given the duo’s typically lighthearted antics. So what happened to Ray, and where is he now?

What happened to Ray from Kai Cenat's YouTube channel?

Ray has left the U.S. to return to Taiwan for mandatory military service. As of January 2024, all qualified male citizens in Taiwan are required to serve one year of active duty due to rising threats of a potential attack from China, according to the Global Taiwan Institute. Conscription begins at age 18, with men required to serve by 36.

Ray and Kai addressed the news in a June 6, 2024, YouTube video titled "Ray is Going To The Military" with a broken heart emoji. They tried to keep things light, Kai even asked Ray to demonstrate how he’d pose while holding a military weapon, but the mood has since shifted.

While the duo’s usual banter kept things upbeat at first, Kai’s recent comments have fans more concerned about how Ray is doing during his service. Many have taken to the comments on Kai's YouTube video to share their support, with one person writing, "Hope Ray is good we miss him," and another adding, "Prayers up for Ray."

When will Ray from Kai Cenat's YouTube channel come back to the U.S.?

Ray could return to the U.S. after completing his mandatory one-year military term. Based on the timeline Kai provided, saying Ray had been gone for three months as of February 2025, it appears Ray may have left the U.S. around November 2024. This means his service would likely conclude around November or December 2025, putting a potential return to his friends in the U.S. at the end of 2025 or early 2026.