Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok "I Took out Four People Tops" — Maligned Influencer Jack Doherty Hits Tennis Balls off Roof "Dropping from that height is actually lethal." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 28 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @gnomefamilia - TikTok | @jackdoherty

Having an annoying neighbor can really make a person hate the area they're living in. Especially if that neighbor is a social media personality who thrives off of views, no matter how they get them. Years ago, Jake Paul made headlines after becoming a menace to his West Hollywood neighbors, which only helped to get more eyes on him as a social media star. Now, it looks like Jack Doherty is engaging in some similar, not-so-neighborly activities.

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Doherty was recorded hitting what looks like tennis balls off the roof of his home.

The massively popular social media influencer, who, as of this writing, has 9.8 million followers on TikTok, is known for his retail store pranks. According to this YouTube Fandom page, Doherty is a fan of the Paul brothers, and it appears from some of his YouTube clips it's not difficult to see where he's taken some inspiration from them.

Source: TikTok | @gnomefamilia - TikTok | @jackdoherty

Article continues below advertisement

The video in question was uploaded by a TikToker named Gnome (@gnomefamilia) who is a Miami-based YouTuber and "growth strategist" according to his profile page. In it, you can see Jack hitting what seem to be tennis balls off the side of the cliff of a house with a baseball bat.

@gnomefamilia those balls could hurt someone!! I reported him ♬ original sound - gnome Source: TikTok | @gnomefamilia

Article continues below advertisement

Many comments include some variation of, "That could seriously hurt or kill someone." In the comment section, Jack himself chimed in to joke that he only "took our four people tops." One person wrote, "Jack Doherty is the worst person on this planet."

Originally from Long Island, Doherty currently lives in Los Angeles, reportedly. He recently uploaded a video showing off his place that appears to be taken from the perspective of a fan who "found" his house and asked for a tour.

Article continues below advertisement

In the clip, Jack agrees to let the person come in and check the place out, professing that it has a feature no other mansion in the area and it's the tennis court that overlooks the Hollywood Hills.

Article continues below advertisement

Jack shows off that the tennis court also features full sized basketball and racquetball courts, while he uses the video as an opportunity to show off the place as proof he isn't "going broke" as it costs $10 million.

There are some who would call Doherty a menace and he's been purportedly banned from prominent retailers Walmart and Target for the slew of prank videos he's filmed in these locations. He sang over store intercoms and acted as a Walmart store manager, approaching employees and recording himself firing them.

Article continues below advertisement

Doherty was also featured on an episode of Dr. Phil for being a "neighborhood menace" after one neighbor accused him of constantly riding his dirtbike in an aggressive manner. The influencer was kicked off the show and in a follow-up video stated that he only went on air "for the publicity."

Source: YouTube | @Dr. Phil

Article continues below advertisement

Doherty has also purportedly found himself embroiled in physical altercations, like the time he was walking outdoors with a bodyguard who was rocking a hoodie that contained profane language. One person walking with his daughter took issue with the man's clothing and got into a verbal altercation with the YouTuber.

As he was complaining with Doherty, an older man can be seen approaching Jack and striking him, prompting his bodyguard to throw both of the men to the ground. Jack argued in an X thread where the video was posted that he wasn't the one who started the altercation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube | @Kick Clips