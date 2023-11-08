Home > Viral News > Trending Who Is TikToker Ashley Barnes Dating? Here's What We Know! Viral sensation Ashley Barnes is opening up about her dating life for the first time. Here's what we know about the TikToker's new love interest. By D.M. Nov. 7 2023, Published 9:22 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@ashleyb4253

Internet personality Ashley Barnes just revealed a major update on her dating life and fans are swooning over the news. The TikTok star, who has more than one million followers on the video-sharing app, celebrated her birthday on November 3 and has since decided to open up about her romantic conquest.

Ashley is no stranger to public attention. Since joining TikTok, Ashley has amassed more than 87 million likes. The New Jersey resident posts comedy skits, and lip-syncing videos, and shares bits from her life as a high school student. However, Ashley posted a video on November 4 that got her followers talking.

“Long distance cant stop us,” Ashley captioned the clip, which showed her hugging an identified girl. The slideshow included pictures of the pair’s time together, starting with the reunification on August 8. The next image, captured on August 12, showed Ashely saying goodbye to the girl at the airport – marking the end of their time together. “I’m going to miss you so much,” read the text in the video.

Since posting the clip, Ashley’s comment section has been flooded with questions from fans, as many are wondering if the TikTok star is dating the girl in the video.

Ashely Barnes has a girlfriend!

In the days after Ashley first posted a video of her and a mystery girl on TikTok, speculation about her dating life grew. Ashely did not immediately address her fans, choosing instead to post additional videos with the unidentified girl. The duo appeared in Ashley’s famed lip-syncing videos and even made a gingerbread house together. Ashley finally addressed her relationship status in a TikTok shared on November 5.

“7 years of keeping this aspect of my life secret,” Ashley captioned the video. The clip is paired with TEMPOREX’s song, “Numbers,” and Ashley is seen singing along to the catchy lyrics. “Things just really aren't that bad. I got a nice mom, and I got a cool dad. I just stay in my room too long. But I finally got a girlfriend and she's the bomb.”

The girl who was previously seen in Ashley’s videos, then enters the frame and waves at the camera. As fans rushed to congratulate the TikTok star on her new relationship, Ashely further clarified her original caption. “By 7 years I meant how long I’ve known, not that we’ve been dating that long,” Ashley commented.

Who is Ashley Barnes’ girlfriend?

Despite making their relationship TikTok official, Ashley has yet to tag her girlfriend in her posts. But her girlfriend’s identity has been revealed, thanks to their interactions online. Ashley posted a video on November 4 of the pair, mouthing a scene from Hulu’s The Kardashians. However, Ashley’s girlfriend missed her cue and the pair joked about her mishap in the comment section.