Who Is Blake Gray Dating? Influencer Found a Brand New Boo Over the Summer

Ever since Kim Kardashian became a billionaire for basically doing absolutely nothing noteworthy, influencers have become major high-profile celebrities in their own right with clout that rivals the biggest names in stardom today. As such, we're pretty inclined to keep track of the love lives and relationships of people who, for all intents and purposes, make memes and silly videos just as the rest of us might. That includes Blake Gray.

In case you haven't heard of him, Blake Gray is a popular influencer with plenty of fans on his social media platforms. With 9.7 million followers on TikTok and 4.7 million followers on Instagram, Blake has certainly made a name for himself as a content creator with his collection of memes and life updates. Who is the popular influencer dating, however? Let's take a brief look at his past relationships, including who he might be seeing now.

Who is Blake Gray dating? Here's what we know.

In the past, fans knew Blake to be in a serious relationship with Amelie Zilber. This actress is best known for her role as Lauryn Daniels in the ABC sitcom, Grown-ish, an ongoing spin-off of the series Black-ish. The two of them dated for two years starting in 2020 and things seemed to be tight between them. In a February 2023 interview with E! News, Amelie revealed that even though they both traveled constantly for their jobs, they made efforts to communicate with each other when they met up.

Unfortunately, their relationship fizzled out shortly after that interview. In early March 2023, both of them confirmed on their social media platforms that they had broken up. Amelie even opened up about it on her TikTok profile.

@ameliezilber Might not be myself rn, but I’m excited to take you along this new journey with me❤️ ♬ original sound - Amelie Zilber

According to her, the breakup was mutual with both of them still expressing respect for each other. "It just happens that when you start dating someone and you're young and you're together for a few years, you just grow up a little," she explained in her video. As for Blake, he took to an Instagram story to express his gratitude for Amelie's "unconditional support and love" during their relationship. Not long after that, however, Blake seems to have found someone new.

Blake Gray and Tessa Brooks have seemingly confirmed their relationship.

In early September 2023, Blake confirmed long-standing rumors that he is in a relationship with Tessa Brooks. Tessa is a fellow influencer with 5.7 million followers on TikTok and 22 million followers on Instagram. The influencer had previously dated fellow TikTok Bryce Hall.

The two of them confirmed their relationship on Instagram. On Sept. 2, Blake posted a romantic-looking picture of himself and Tessa on a vacation in Switzerland. Commenters were quick to notice the short amount of time between his previous relationship with Amelie and his current one, and they weren't exactly coy about spreading the tea around either.