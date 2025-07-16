Here's Why FGTeeV Fans Think the Beloved Family Dog Oreo Has Died Unexpectedly The FGTeeV haven't shared videos of their dog in a while. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 16 2025, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@funnelshawn

After they launched their channel in 2013, the FGTeeV family on YouTube quickly became the go-to place to watch the parents, FGTeeV Duddy and Funnel Mom, play video games with their kids. Some Gen X kids grew up watching them play different Roblox games, and later, younger siblings began to watch the FGTeeV family play games that catered to the new tastes of Gen Alpha. Somewhere along the way, fans became invested in the family outside of the games, and that includes the family dog, Oreo.

So when a rumor began circulating online about the FGTeeV dog Oreo dying, fans were already in mourning before they could confirm the news. Back in 2020, the FGTeeV shared the news of adding Oreo to the family in an Instagram post. Since then, through sporadic social media posts, fans got to know the dog and came to love him. So, did Oreo from FGTeeV die?

Did Oreo from FGTeeV die?

It's hard to say where the rumor started or who even began to claim that Oreo is dead. However, since no one from the FGTeeV family has come out to announce the passing of the beloved family dog, it looks like Oreo is likely alive and well. FGTeeV doesn't often share personal family videos on social media as much as they used to, however, which could be why some fans aren't convinced that Oreo didn't die.

The rumor could stem from another famous house pet by the name of Oreo, who did die. In August 2024, The Oreo Cat, which had a massive social media following, died. According to a Facebook post at that time, this Oreo "passed peacefully" in his home. Since the rumor about the FGTeeV dog Oreo dying came out in July 2025, almost at the one year anniversary of The Oreo Cat's death, it's possible that some fans just mixed up the famous pets.

That didn't stop plenty of them from wondering about the health of Oreo from FGTeeV, though. There are tons of TikTok videos that claim Oreo is dead, without any proof or confirmation from any member of the YouTube gamer family. In one video, there is even a quote on the screen that says, "Oreo passed peacefully at home this afternoon in my arms." It's a direct quote from The Oreo Cat's post, though some FGTeeV fans don't know that.

The FGTeeV family stopped making YouTube content for a short time.

The YouTube page for FGTeeV was once popping with frequent uploads of FGTeeV Duddy playing various online games that kids still play themselves. Of course, the real fun for some kids is watching someone play the games, but we don't need to get into that now.