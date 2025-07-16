Alt-Right YouTuber Lauren Southern Alleges Andrew Tate Sexually Assaulted Her "Eventually, I found myself crawling onto a couch at the back of the club, my eyelids fluttering closed." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 16 2025, 1:21 p.m. ET Source: Mega; Instagram/@laurencheriie

When it comes to extremist views, YouTuber Lauren Southern is as alt-right as it gets. Academics have described the Canadian political activist as a white nationalist, which she vehemently denies, but the proof is in the content pudding. In July 2017 Southern posted a video to her YouTube channel titled "The Great Replacement" which supported the ideas that white Europeans are being replaced by non-white immigrants. It has since been deleted but you can find commentary on it here.

Southern is also anti-feminism and doesn't believe women are emotionally equipped to handle positions of power. She believes transgender people suffer from body dysmorphia and/or a mental illness. The list goes on. In July 2025, Southern released a memoir titled This Is Not Real Life. In it, she appears to do a 180 that was triggered by her toxic marriage and the birth of her child. She also shares a disturbing story about manosphere influencer Andrew Tate. What happened to Lauren Southern?

What happened to Lauren Southern?

In Southern's memoir, she alleges that Tate sexually assaulted her one night in February 2018 when the conservative influencer was in Romania. Southern shared this excerpt from her book on her Substack, explaining that she didn't want it to be behind a paywall. In February 2018, she says she and far-right activist Tommy Robinson were meeting Tate and his brother because they heard the wealthy crypto investors might be interested in a media project the duo was working on.

After a disastrous meeting with the Tate brothers and some other mysterious potential investors, Southern says she returned to her hotel only to be summoned back to what she called the "compound." Southern was told that the investors liked what she had to say and were interested in speaking only with her. Nothing even remotely related to business happened at the compound as Southern was hustled off to a club with the Tate brothers and a few other men. She was told Robinson would be meeting them there.

Tate reportedly offered Southern a vodka drink, which she sipped on. She also had a single shot and recalled suddenly feeling intoxicated. "Eventually, I found myself crawling onto a couch at the back of the club, my eyelids fluttering closed," she wrote. Things got more blurry after that, but Southern remembered Tate bringing her back to her hotel room. She alleges that Tate kissed her, then repeatedly strangled her as she said no. "I’d prefer not to share the rest," Southern said. "It’s pretty obvious."

Andrew Tate responded to Southern's allegations.

Southern posted about the Tate section of her memoir to X. He responded in the replies. "Chooses the chapter about me to release 'for free' to get attention so she can sell her memoirs of promiscuity," he wrote. "I’m glad you admit you’re a drug addict in this post, that might explain why you forgot about all the txts you sent begging to see me again." In the original post, Southern mentioned "coke binges" and "MDMA diplomacy with enemies."

The allegations were also shared in a screenshot by the @AFPost X account. Tate popped into those replies and said, "5000 retweets ill release the txts of her begging for money for her 'company' and begging to see me again." Several people pointed out that faking text messages would be pretty easy to do in 2025.

Southern claims her ex-husband was abusive.

Southern has never identified her ex-husband by name, but in May 2024, she opened up about her marriage in an interview with UnHerd Magazine. In 2019, she "embraced marriage" and the life of a tradwife by moving to her then-husband's home country of Australia. By that point, she says he had already been verbally abusing her. She was also a new mother.

The alleged abuse got worse after Southern's husband, who had a job that required high-level security clearance, demanded she step back from public life. Without any income of her own, Southern says she was forced to do everything for her husband, including his university homework. The COVID-19 pandemic gave Southern the opportunity to return to work. Things took a turn when she had to fly home to Canada after two deaths in the family. Furious, Southern's ex initiated and followed through on a divorce.

Southern moved back to Canada and into an affordable housing situation that was not the easiest environment. She still texted her estranged husband, begging him to come back. Not only was he not interested, but he didn't even want shared custody of their son. "Post-divorce, after becoming a single mother, my mental health started to improve," she told the outlet. "I’m living a much happier, much healthier life than I was before."