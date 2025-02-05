Target Has Chosen to Roll Back Its DEI Initiatives While Dropping a Black History Month Collection "What we learned from the Montgomery Bus Boycott, is racist America doesn't respond to speeches." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 5 2025, 12:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@target

In May 2022, Target announced it was committed to spending $2 billion on Black-owned businesses by the end of 2025. "At Target, our commitment to supporting Black-owned companies and advocating for racial equity touches every aspect of our business," said Christina Hennington, Target executive vice president and chief growth officer. This included "investing in underrepresented entrepreneurs, launching Black-owned brands at Target, and working with Black designers."

Article continues below advertisement

In January 2025, following President Trump's executive order terminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) discrimination in the federal workforce, Target decided to dial back its own DEI initiatives. The merchandise retailer made a series of announcements that caused some folks to outright shun the popular store. Why are people boycotting Target? Here's what we know.

Source: Wikipedia/Target

Article continues below advertisement

Why are people boycotting Target?

A post on X from the We Are Somebody account called for a Target boycott starting on Feb. 1, 2025. According to a screenshot posted from the account, Target sent a memo to its employees stating it was ending their three-year DEI goals. This included sending reports to "external diversity-focused groups like the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index." Target also ended a program "focused on carrying more products from Black or minority-owned businesses."

According to CNN, a spokesperson for Target said they were "on track to meet its prior workforce diversity goals and financial commitments to Black suppliers." An initiative called "Belonging at the Bullseye" aims to "create a sense of belonging for our team, guests, and communities through a commitment to inclusion." This will be achieved by "building a team that represents the millions of Target guests and their needs."

Article continues below advertisement

Dr. Jamal Bryant, the pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, called for people to "fast from Target for 40 days." He pointed out how much money the Black community spends at the retail store and said if you don't give Target money, that will get their attention. "What we learned from the Montgomery Bus Boycott, is racist America doesn't respond to speeches," said Dr. Bryant. "They respond to dollars."

Article continues below advertisement

Target is still celebrating Black History Month in 2025.

Target dropped a Reel on its Instagram, on Feb. 2, 2025, promoting its Black History Month collection. Below the video highlighting items from Black-owned businesses, the caption read, "Target is proud to come together, today and every day, to celebrate Black joy with exclusive designs and our assortment of Black-owned and founded brands."