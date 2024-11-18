Home > Human Interest Inside the Rumors About Sephora Donating Money (and Not Orange Bronzer) to Trump's Campaign Some social media users called for a boycott of the makeup chain. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 18 2024, 12:50 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Following the victory from President-elect Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential election, rumors came out about which companies and businesses supported him during his campaign. And somewhere along the way, there was an understanding that the makeup chain Sephora donated to Trump in 2024. But how true is that rumor?

It wasn't unheard of for celebrities or large-scale companies to be rumored to support one of the main presidential candidates during the 2024 campaign. And even though the dust has (mostly) settled, the rumor now is that Sephora played some small role in financing Trump's bid for re-election. So what's the truth behind what started as a heated online rumor?

Did Sephora donate to Trump?

It all started with a rumor on TikTok thanks to a video where a list of retailers, including Sephora, was given naming those who supported Trump. For social media users who do not support him as a candidate for president, the goal was seemingly to turn their backs on these businesses, including Sephora. In case you, like other social media users, were gearing up to boycott Sephora and all of its pricey makeup and skincare products, you can rest easy knowing that it did not donate to Trump.

A spokesman for Sephora spoke to CBS News in an official statement. And, according to them, the chain "Sephora "does not make corporate donations to political candidates. Sephora's mission is to create a welcoming beauty shopping experience for all."

Employees who work for one of the hundreds of Sephora locations in the United States could have voted for Trump or even donated money to his campaign. However, the company itself is not aligned with Trump or any political candidate.

There is a list of other companies and businesses that did donate to Trump's campaign.

There are limits on monetary contributions that companies can make to various political campaigns. According to Open Secrets, Elon Musk's SpaceX was one of the top contributors to Trump's campaign with more than $118 million donated. The Laura & Isaac Perlmutter Foundation, which is dedicated to social justice and health care, among other causes, donated a reported $12,450,000 to Trump's campaign.

Technically, this is correct. See, if Elon had given money directly to Trump, he would have been limited to the same $3,300 individual donation we're all capped at.



Instead, he created a Pro Trump Super PAC, which he is the only donor to, to the tune of $75,000,000.



Democracy! https://t.co/YtIlWLHQjH pic.twitter.com/3bv5abg7E0 — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) October 16, 2024