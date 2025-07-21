The Melting Trend on TikTok Proves We All Have Double Chins "What are we doing?" By Jennifer Farrington Published July 21 2025, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@biggie.cheese7093

If you’re into funny, goofy TikTok trends like the "Who Said That" trend or the "A Little Something to Take the Edge Off" trend, the “melting” trend is definitely worth checking out. Because it’s not what the name suggests, whatever you’re imagining is probably wrong.

Article continues below advertisement

Since this trend is more about showing than telling, here’s a quick rundown of what “melting” means on TikTok, and, more importantly, some of the best “melters” we’ve seen so far.

What is melting on TikTok?

The melting trend on TikTok involves pushing your face back, kind of like creating a double chin, in slow stages, so it literally looks like your face is melting backward. You start at 0 percent with your normal resting face, then move through increments like 50 percent, 75 percent, and finally 100 percent, where your face is pulled back as far as possible, showcasing a serious double chin.

Article continues below advertisement

Some users do the trend sitting upright, while others take it to the next level by lying down to help their face “melt” even more. Most videos are tagged with #melting, but if you think you’ve mastered the art, throw in #meltingmax to let everyone know you’re not just a melter, you’re a pro.

Article continues below advertisement

It’s not just hilarious to watch, it’s proof that we all have a double chin hiding somewhere. So, if you’re curious to find yours, this trend has your name all over it. Plus, it shows our faces can do more than just sit there and look pretty (or handsome). Let's take a look a look at some of the best "melters" on TikTok right now.

These people successfully completed the melting trend on TikTok.

TikToker @biggie.cheese7093 easily wins MVP Melter on TikTok because who knew you could actually make your face look like it’s melting? When she said, “watch me slowly melt away,” no one expected her face to literally turn into a puddle. Bravo to you!

Article continues below advertisement

This guy (@guffshad) took the melting challenge to a whole new level. Not only did he do it on what looks like public transport (and potentially in front of strangers), but he also threw in the “Mustard Melt” at a wild 670 percent melted.

Someone in the comments questioned what even is melting to which he offered this explanation, “Dude it’s an art form. Melting takes you from solid… to liquid. Melting is how u know who u really are. Mustard, mango, or 67, and maybe, if you’re lucky, you can be all.”

Article continues below advertisement

Another award for best melter goes to @..jennassecretacc because seriously, who knew you could pull your face back like that? She definitely gets a pass for the melt trend.

When TikToker @user291567808 captioned her video “Praying no one that I know finds this,” she probably didn’t expect to melt that well, and because of that, there’s a good chance they now will.

Article continues below advertisement

While you're encouraged to check out the other melters making the rounds on TikTok, we couldn’t leave without highlighting one more noteworthy contender. TikToker @hh_spam_acountttt joked in the comments that she “risked her life for this,” which only left viewers more confused about the trend.