After a CEO Was Outed for an Affair at a Coldplay Concert, Did the Band Say Anything?

Statements from both Coldplay and Andy Byron circulating online are fake.

By

Published July 18 2025, 10:26 a.m. ET

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot at the Coldplay concert.
It's not every day that Coldplay reveals the extra-marital affairs of the wealthy and powerful, but that's exactly what seemed to happen when Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot were caught cuddling on the jumbotron at a Coldplay concert, even though both of them are married to other people. That reveal has likely upended both of their lives.

Following the circulation of the viral clip, many wondered whether Coldplay had released a statement about the incident. Here's what we know.

Andy Byron in a headshot.
Did Coldplay release any sort of statement about the affair?

In a fabricated post on X (formerly Twitter), user @MikeBeauvais shared a screenshot that was purportedly from Coldplay. The post said, "Starting with our next show, we're introducing camera-free audience sections for people and their sidepieces."

Although some believed that the band had actually released that statement, the statement was fabricated, and Coldplay has yet to address the incident in any way, which is probably the right call on their part.

Although this happened at a Coldplay concert, the incident isn't really about the band at all. All that happened is that a couple were flashed on the jumbotron, and they acted strangely because they knew they had been caught. That strange behavior led to a recording circulating, and eventually the two people in the video were identified, which is problematic in and of itself, regardless of what they were doing.

A fake statement from Astronomer CEO Andy Byron is also circulating online.

In a fake statement of his own, an X user named @p.enis (heh), who has now been suspended, shared what was apparently an apology from Andy Byron.

"I want to acknowledge the moment that's been circulating online, and the disappointment it's caused," the fake statement reads. "What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake playing out on a very public stage."

"I want to sincerely apologize to my wife, my family, and the team at Astronomer. You deserve better from me as a partner, as a father, and as a leader," the fake apology continued. "This is not who I want to be or how I want to represent the company I helped build. I'm taking time to reflect, to take accountability, and to figure out the next steps, personally and professionally. I ask for privacy as I navigate that process."

"I also want to express how troubling it is that what should have been a private moment became public without my consent," he added. "I respect artists and entertainers, but I hope we can all think more deeply about the impact of turning someone else's life into a spectacle."

The post then ends with lyrics from Coldplay's "Fix You." Don't believe everything you read on the internet, I guess, even if it seems like a pretty plausible apology. As it turns out, neither Andy nor Coldplay have said anything public about the incident.

