Couple Apparently Having an Affair at Coldplay Show Exposed — Internet Identifies Them They thought they were in the clear ... They clearly weren't! By Jennifer Farrington Published July 17 2025, 11:56 a.m. ET

Imagine having your affair exposed at a concert, caught on the kiss cam for the entire arena to see. But let’s take it up a notch. Now imagine getting outed at that concert, on the kiss cam, by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Wild, right? Well, maybe not, because that’s exactly what seems to have happened to a software development company CEO and the company’s Chief People Officer, who are reportedly having an affair. And yes, Chris Martin accidentally exposed it on the kiss cam.

By now, you may have seen the story blowing up on social media because internet sleuths have already done some extensive investigating. They’ve allegedly figured out who the married CEO is, and they’ve identified the mistress, too. If you haven’t come across this messy situation yet or you’re just here for the latest tea, grab your popcorn because we’ve got all the juicy details.

Couple believed to be having an affair was caught on the kiss cam at a Coldplay concert.

Before we dive into the who’s who of this entanglement, here’s a quick recap of how the alleged affair got exposed. In a TikTok clip shared by @instaagraace, footage from Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour stop at Gillette Stadium in Boston on July 16, 2025, shows Chris Martin making his way through the crowd with the kiss cam.

That’s when he stumbles upon two middle-aged individuals embracing like they don’t have a care in the world. Chris playfully says, “Oh, look at these two,” and at first, they’re all smiles, until they realize they’re the ones on the kiss cam screen.

That’s when their faces shift to pure shock and panic. The man quickly crouches down below the rail, disappearing from view, and then Chris chimes in with, “Uh oh, what, either they’re having an affair or they’re just really shy.” Not long after, she disappears too.

The internet didn’t waste any time and went straight to work trying to uncover who these people might be. And it didn’t take long, considering the man, who’s believed to be Andy Byron, is the CEO of Astronomer, a major software development company based in New York.

His LinkedIn was quickly exposed, and internet sleuths also found the team page for Astronomer, which appears to show a photo of the woman, too. She works for the company as the Chief People Officer, and her name is Kristin Cabot.

Article continues below advertisement

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot

While it’s not 100 percent confirmed that these are the two people in the clip, they look exactly like them, and based on how panicked they looked and how fast they ducked out of the camera’s view ... it's not looking great for them.

Who is Andy Byron's wife?

And if that wasn’t enough, what was also uncovered is that Andy is very much a married man with kids. His wife’s name is Megan “Meg” Kerrigan Byron, and based on her Facebook photos, she seems like a very sweet woman who does, in fact, still appear to be married to him.

This is Chris and his wife Meg, and their two sons.