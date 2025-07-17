Woman Stunned After She Overhears Girls Talk About Jaw-Dropping Vacation Plans "I don't know what I'm doing wrong." By Ivy Griffith Published July 17 2025, 9:22 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @chloecroshaw

Let's face it, some people are born luckier than others. Whether they are born into a world of privilege built on socioeconomic status, race, or geographic location, some people just come out of the womb with life set on "easy" mode. And as for the rest of us, well, things are a little more challenging. For many, a whole lot more challenging.

On TikTok, one woman is stunned after she overhears some girls talking about vacation plans that had her jaw on the floor. It was a stark reminder of just how lucky some people are compared to others, and how hard it can be to imagine yourself living another life entirely. Here's what the girls had to say, and why people are having such strong feelings about the conversation.

A woman overhears girls talk about some jaw-dropping vacation plans.

TikTok user @chloecronshaw recounted an encounter that had her asking, "Am I poor, or is this crazy??" While on a date with her husband, she walked into a women's bathroom, and she discovered two girls chatting, whom she described as looking like "babies," like they appeared to be "12 years old."

Girl No. 1 explains that she and her family are going to Florida for "just 10 days," where they'll visit both Disney and the beach. But this, she adds, will be happening "after our Italy trip," which she explains will last 11 days. Girl No. 2 says that her family's "Italy trip" is "our trip" for the year, meaning that they won't be going on two vacations.

Girl No. 1 responds, "Oh really? That's really weird." Of course, Girl No. 2's family went to Florida last year, so her parents didn't want to do it again. The girls also discussed a bougie airline that Chloe didn't recognize, making her feel even more out of place as these two young girls discussed unimaginably expensive plans with such casualness. Chloe mused, "What I wouldn't give to be 12 years old," and on an all-expenses-paid trip with family for 20 days. "I don't know what I'm doing wrong," she joked.

TikTok users weigh in on how their lives differ so drastically from the vacation girls.

Of course, not all of us are lucky enough to have a family that can afford a trip to Italy and Florida in the same month. Or even the same year. Or even the same life.

For most people, vacations are a rare and coveted luxury, only realistic when all of the universe's stars and their finances happen to align. Under Chloe's video about the girls' oblivious comments on their vacations, many people weighed in on their thoughts, reaffirming that the average person just can't relate.

One person relatably wrote, "Girl, I can’t even afford to spend 11 days in my backyard." Another reminisced, "We were so poor I never went on a vacation when I was a kid. I never saw the ocean until I was 3,0 and that was my very first vacation."

Another wrote that while she did grow up like the girls, she was well aware of how lucky she was: "I had this kind of childhood. … We went on 3-4 vacations every year. I wasn’t out of touch though. I knew how lucky I was. I would love to move back in with my parents for that."

