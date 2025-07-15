BF Accuses GF of Cheating With Michael Because She Went to the Michael’s Store "Don’t tell him about TJ and MAX." By Jennifer Farrington Published July 15 2025, 4:37 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@chrisxkeara

Love will make you do some wild things and cause your brain to spiral way past the point of logic. A video shared by TikTok user @chrisxkeara is a prime example of this because the boyfriend's behavior in it is just straight-up ridiculous. Apparently, his girlfriend Keara told him she was going shopping with her friend Sarah. He felt weird about it, so, like any jealous boyfriend with trust issues, he decided to snoop through her text messages while she was sleeping.

In the chat with Sarah, Keara said she was going to Michael’s. Yes, Michael’s, as in the craft store. But he assumed she was going to see a guy named Michael. Before giving her a chance to explain, he tells her he went to Jessica’s house and that they “had a great time,” basically a petty way of saying he cheated, too. Here’s a breakdown of this wild story and the surprise ending that even we didn’t see coming.

This girl's boyfriend thinks she’s cheated because she went to Michael’s, as in the store.

Keara’s video starts with her asking her boyfriend why he was so upset. Turns out, he thought she cheated on him with some guy named Michael. and her friend Sarah helped orchestrate the whole setup.

He said he got a weird feeling when she said she was going to the store with Sarah. After she got back and went to bed, he told her he had gone through her phone and read her texts with Sarah. When he saw they mentioned going to Michael’s, he jumped straight to “she’s cheating.”

While Keara filmed the conversation, she also caught herself telling him she went to Michael’s, the craft store. But before she gets there, he tells her he went to Jessica’s and the two had a pretty darn good time.

When she finally got to explain that she went to Michael’s, the store (who doesn’t know Michael’s?!), he was left completely shocked. Keara shared a bunch of follow-up videos, including one where her ex shaved his head trying to get back with her, because she didn’t cheat; he did.

Now, here’s where you pick your jaw up off the floor, because after some digging, I uncovered some evidence that this might’ve all been a skit. But honestly, with the way Keara’s boyfriend sat on the bed, holding his head, even I was convinced this was real. And folks in the comments were, too! So if it is just a skit, this couple deserves an A+ for effort.

What leads me to believe it’s a skit is that Keara shared a video of them revealing the gender of their baby (yes, she’s pregnant), and in the caption she wrote, “not one of our skits!!” After calling our baby “she” for about four months, we finally found out “she” is, in fact, a “he.”