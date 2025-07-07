This Mom Was Basically Bullied out of a 4th of July Party by Rude Neighbors "Grown up bullies are the worst. I couldn’t fathom treating a person that way." By Jennifer Farrington Published July 7 2025, 1:38 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@folkmedicineremedies

If you haven’t yet heard about the mom who was invited to a neighborhood 4th of July “party” by her kid’s friend’s mom (who, to be clear, wasn’t hosting, but was bringing the fireworks), and then got humiliated in front of everyone to the point where she had to leave and go home to cry it out, then saddle up because this one’s a good one.

And if you have caught wind of the story, which was uploaded by @folkmedicineremedies on TikTok, we’ve got the deets on who the homeowners are and how they responded to the whole thing, which quite frankly, just makes them look even worse. Let’s get into it.

This mom was basically bullied out of a 4th of July party by rude neighbors.

So, Nicole was invited to a 4th of July party by her son’s best friend’s mom. She’s still fairly new to the area — she moved 1,000 miles to be there — so, naturally, she was grateful to be included. Not knowing many people yet, she decided to make a fabulous antipasto salad (which set her back about $40) to bring to the party.

She shows up with her son’s friend’s mom, carrying her salad and just one beer (she didn’t plan on drinking much since she had to drive). As she’s trying to put the salad down and introduce herself, she notices a guy, who we later learn is Jake, one of the homeowners, walk by with an attitude.

He completely ignores her and heads straight outside. Nicole didn’t know who he was at the time, since she was invited by her son’s friend’s mom, who clearly knew him and was even supplying the fireworks for the get-together.

Moments later, a woman walks in (who we later learn is Jake’s mom), and immediately snaps at Nicole, “Are you going to introduce yourself to somebody? It’s really rude to walk into someone’s house and not introduce yourself.”

She then goes on to explain that her son (Jake) is outside “flipping out” because someone he doesn’t know is in his house. Um, maybe he should’ve taken that opportunity to, I don’t know, introduce himself? Isn’t that kind of what you do when you’re hosting a party and see someone you don’t recognize? But instead, he stormed outside to complain to his mom.

Anyway, Nicole says she was totally caught off guard, “like a deer in the headlights,” and even the woman who invited her looked confused. That woman tried to clarify things, saying she had told them Nicole was coming, and Nicole even jumped in and said, “I’m really sorry, I don’t even know whose house this is.” And Jake’s mom goes, “Exactly. You shouldn’t be here.”

Feeling awkward and humiliated, Nicole walked outside, only for it to get worse. One of the first people she had introduced herself to, Stasia, who turns out to be the other homeowner and Jake’s wife or partner, just stared at her and looked away.

Then Nicole was met with a sea of judgmental faces. One guy even chimed in sarcastically with, “Welcome to the neighborhood. See you later.” It was almost like she had accidentally stumbled into some high school party where the cool kids didn’t want her there. So, she dumped her beer and left.

Needless to say, she was humiliated and heartbroken because she felt like she’d ruined her kid’s 4th of July. But since Nicole’s story went viral (we’re talking over 2 million likes and 135,000 shares), the homeowners and others involved eventually felt obliged to speak out.

Thankfully, TikToker @thecliffnotesgal was kind enough to document all of it and share the receipts with social media. Apparently, Stasia tried to clear the air in a video of her own (which she later deleted), claiming it wasn’t a party, it was “a get-together of people who knew each other.” OK, but … that still sounds like a party.

She also said Nicole came in “unannounced,” but @thecliffnotesgal shared a phone conversation between Nicole and Jake, who had called to apologize. In that call, he acknowledged that he did know she was coming; he just assumed she was dropping off her kids. So … that kind of slashes the whole “unannounced” claim.