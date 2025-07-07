"I Do Not Talk to the Waitstaff" — Woman's Version of Princess Treatment Goes Too Far "I know this is going to be ripped apart." By Jennifer Farrington Published July 7 2025, 9:48 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@jojoejoelle

We’ve all heard of the concept of princess treatment — it’s when your boyfriend or husband goes the extra mile to treat you like royalty. That might mean giving you a foot rub after a jog, washing the sand off your feet before you get in the car after a beach walk, or picking up the restaurant bill before you even have a chance to see it.

Princess treatment goes beyond the usual respectful gestures, like holding the door open. And lately, it’s been all over TikTok, with people showing what it actually looks like in real life. But apparently, there are levels to this whole princess treatment thing, and one TikToker, @jojoejoelle, recently showed what it can look like during a night out. Here’s one take on the princess treatment trend making the rounds on TikTok, and the mix of reactions it’s getting.

What is princess treatment on TikTok?

The princess treatment concept trending on TikTok isn’t quite the same as the version you may have heard about before. Instead, it seems TikToker @jojoejoelle has her own take on it, one that some users are even comparing to a “hostage situation” based on the strict guidelines and behaviors that come with it.

According to her, this version of princess treatment involves letting your husband or boyfriend handle everything when you go out to eat, from speaking to the hostess, to ordering your food, to paying the bill. Basically, you don’t speak to the waitstaff or even make eye contact. But, there are some exceptions, she says.

@jojoejoelle insists it’s all supposed to be fun. According to her, you're meant to be a dainty, soft-spoken princess who doesn’t have to lift a finger, just sit there and enjoy the food placed in front of you. “I do not talk to the hostess, I do not open any doors, and I do not order my own food,” she explains.

She even gives a scenario to illustrate how it works: You and your partner arrive at the restaurant, and when the hostess greets you, you stay quiet while he does the talking. Once you’re seated, he orders for both of you. If the server looks at you for input, you're supposed to look at your man and subtly gesture, “he’s got it.”

Now, if you're ordering something that requires extra detail, like a steak cooked a certain way, you might be allowed to speak up, assuming your partner doesn’t already know how you like it. So, yes, there may be a rare moment where you're permitted to use your voice.

The whole point, she says, is that “he’s taking you out, let him do the logistics … You’re just being a princess.” According to her, you should never be loud or attention-grabbing. You’re meant to be elegant, gentle, and fully taken care of.

But as you might assume, people had questions. Like, what happens if you have to run in and confirm the reservation while your partner parks the car? For this, she says he might double park or valet the car, you both run in, and he checks in while you stand there waiting. And if the hostess speaks to you, just say, “Oh, I’m waiting for my husband.”

She also adds that before any of this, if there’s a coat check, your partner should take off your coat and check it in for you. It’s all part of the experience. And no, she says, it’s not about acting better than anyone — it’s just about “letting your husband lead and be masculine.”

This TikToker’s version of princess treatment is getting a lot of criticism.

While @jojoejoelle knows people are going to criticize the concept (and they are), she explains it’s really just for fun — a way to feel a little special and be waited on for once. She even mentioned that for stay-at-home moms or housewives, it’s like a break from the constant day-to-day tasks, giving you a moment to embrace that soft, feminine energy and have someone else take the lead.

Still, not everyone is convinced this defines princess treatment. Plenty of people have chimed in to say that her version doesn’t really align with the more common forms making the rounds. One person pointed out that her behavior might come off as rude while dining out if she doesn’t acknowledge the waitstaff. Another clarified, “Princesses are pampered, taken care of, and catered to, but princesses also make eye contact, are kind, and personable.”