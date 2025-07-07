"I Want You Gone" — Woman Abruptly Kicked off Girls’ Trip by Longtime Friends "OMG this whole time I couldn't help but think they were planning to murder you." By Jennifer Farrington Published July 7 2025, 10:27 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@charmediva

Girls’ trips are usually reserved for, quite literally, “the girls” — a chance to get away, have some fun, and spend some quality time bonding. Sounds like a good time, right?

Well, not after hearing TikTok user Kayla’s (@charmediva) girls’ trip experience. Hers sounded more like a page out of a murder mystery, one that, thankfully, didn’t end in her death. But still, it’s enough to make me second-guess ever attempting a girls’ trip myself. Here’s her story.

This girl’s friends, whom she had known since middle school, kicked her off their girls’ trip.

So, Kayla decided to go on a trip with a few friends she’s known since middle school. But despite the history, Kayla says things took a weird turn when one of the girls, who had unofficially taken on the role of spokesperson, told her to leave … mid-trip.

But let’s back up a bit. The night before they left, Kayla says she had a full-blown panic attack, like a “whole mental breakdown.” At the time, she thought it was just nerves, but looking back, she believes it was her intuition warning her not to go. Still, she went. The girls drove the entire first day and stopped at a house (Airbnb? Vrbo? Who knows) and planned to continue another three hours the next day to get to a music festival.

That first day, while riding in the car and listening to her music, Kayla noticed one of the girls giving her weird looks, which immediately made her feel out of place. “I should not be here,” she thought.

Later, after arriving at the house they rented for the night, the girls asked if she wanted to go for a walk, something they had previously talked about doing. So, she agreed. But during the walk, she picked up on some tension, like there was an elephant in the room.

Feeling uneasy, she started recording a flower she saw nearby, and that’s when she overheard one girl whisper to another, “She’s filming.” Then, she caught a creepy smile come across one of the girls’ faces, like she was anticipating something.

At this point, the whole thing is starting to sound like the premise of a horror film. Eventually, they stopped in the middle of the woods, and that’s when the self-designated spokesperson told Kayla she needed to have a conversation with her. The “friend” told her straight-up, “I want you to leave, I want you gone.” She then insisted that she should book a flight and go, because they felt like she was going to ruin the trip.

It made zero sense why they brought her all the way into the woods just to say that, because clearly, this wasn’t about a scenic hike. Anyway, at least they weren’t plotting to murder her! So Kayla ended up making it back to the house and scheduled an Uber to take her to a hotel while she waited for a flight the next day (since none were available that night).

As she was grabbing her things, one of the girls then asked where she was going, and after telling her, said, “Oh, I would’ve brought you.” And if that wasn’t bizarre enough, she then tried to hug her as she was leaving.

Kayla made it home safely (thankfully!), but aside from being completely blindsided and outcast by people she’s known for years, she was also out hundreds of dollars between her festival ticket, camping gear, and all the food and drinks she contributed. One of the girls did eventually drop her stuff off after the trip, but some items were missing.