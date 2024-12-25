“Definitely a Seance” — Airbnb Guest Leaves Red Markings, Moves Furniture in Unit "Bless that house immediately." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 25 2024, 10:27 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @villegasvince

Oftentimes, folks find it hard to commiserate with Airbnb owners. Distractify previously reported on a guest who was floored after discovering that their host finagled them out of $2,300 worth of charges. Others have often decried the application as straying from its original purpose — allowing folks to earn some extra income renting out a spare room in their place for some extra cash.

Now, hosts will often implement a laundry list of rules that are so inconvenient, and in many instances, guests find that prices on the app aren't that much better than booking a hotel. Plus, you'll probably have to worry less about someone planting a hidden camera in your room. And if they do, you can at least sue the heck of a large corporate chain than some dude who inherited his house from his parents who bought it for pennies on the dollar in the late '70s.

And while there are throngs of Slick Ricks who gobble up properties only to turn them into Airbnbs, leaving families who want to establish long-term roots in a location to build a community, it's difficult to not have sympathy for property owners who are attempting to be gracious hosts.

Judging from Vince Villegas's (@villegasvince) content on his TikTok page, he doesn't seem like the aforementioned Airbnb host. There's really nothing about him that screams he wants to destroy the local rec center in order to build a luxury apartment complex. That's my personal opinion, which also extends to some sympathy for the behavior he said a recent guest at his Airbnb exhibited.

@villegasvince The joys of Airbnb and VRBO. We had a guest stay at one of our properties and they thought it would be nice to move furniture outside in the snow to redecorate and move loads of furniture into the garage. When they moved out, they sent us a $1000 invoice for their redecorating services. Its now cost us $3000 to put back what they moved and replace what they destroyed. #airbnb #vrbo #shorttermrentals #propertymanagement ♬ original sound - Vince Villegas Source: TikTok | @villegasvince

In a viral TikTok that's accrued over 3.1 million views, Vince showed the damage the furniture in his Airbnb sustained. That's because guests who booked the unit removed all of it and placed it outside in the snow. The clip begins with him walking into the unit, and the TikToker says his guest checked out nearly five hours after the official checkout time.

He showed off some household items and pieces of furniture that were clearly left outside to collect snow. Furthermore, he heads into the garage, showing an upturned carpet along with other pieces of furniture that were moved out of the home and placed inside.

He also notes that there is a red "substance" that has been "smeared" on the walls of the garage, including a light switch. Moving throughout the house, he also notes what looks like a sanguine cross painted on the wall, along with another red smudge.

Moreover, the temperature in the home was set to 53, which he immediately adjusts, he also notes how much of the furniture was re-arranged in the home and not put back in their original locations. "We're gonna have to hire crews to come back in here and put everything back," he says.

As he says this, he notices the back door of the unit has been left open, allowing the snowy, cold air to flow freely throughout the unit, and potentially leaving the house open for intruders. Moving throughout the house, he shows off how several "decorative items" in the home were filled with snow.

It appears whoever rented the place quickly brought all of the items back into the house, not bothering to shake the snow off of them. In another room, a clear, viscous substance appears to have been smeared onto the door in a specific design pattern.

Vince checks the bedroom closet, but it appears that the items in there remained untouched. The same can't be said for the bathroom, however, which had its mirror covered in similar red painted dots. Additionally, more decorative items in the Airbnb were removed.

The bathroom vanity's paint job was also covered with nicks and scratches, contributing to a bizarre assortment of specific recurring alterations to the unit that begs the question: Just what the heck were they doing in there? Vince shared his frustrations in a caption for the video.

"The joys of Airbnb and VRBO. We had a guest stay at one of our properties and they thought it would be nice to move furniture outside in the snow to redecorate and move loads of furniture into the garage. When they moved out, they sent us a $1000 invoice for their redecorating services. Its now cost us $3000 to put back what they moved and replace what they destroyed."

Numerous folks who replied to the video thought that Vince stumbled upon evidence of a seance that was conducted in his Airbnb. "Definitely a seance!!! PLEASE GO GET BLESSED BY A PRIEST BC YOU TOUCHED IT. In the name of Jesus I rebuke anything feom this video & pray you pour the bloos of Jesus over my screen and life," one penned.