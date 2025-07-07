“Attack Her Siblings Unprovoked” — Mom Explains Why She Kicked 9-Year-Old out of Her House "What would you have done?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published July 7 2025, 1:34 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @meggles2446

A mom whose TikTok account is devoted to "sharing her parenting struggles" revealed to other users on the application that she kicked her 9-year-old daughter out of her house. Meggles (@meggles2446) uploaded several viral clips referencing why she decided to banish her child from her home.

She indicates that her reason for doing so was to protect herself and the other children under her care. "Three years ago I kicked my mentally ill 9-year-old out of my household for the safety and well-being of me as well as her siblings," the mom states.

Meggles continued, "Things that she would do that would put everyone in harm's way. One of the major things that she would do is if she was in the backseat, and she was irritated, or you know, you said something to her that she didn't like — or sometimes it was just random ... she would cover my eyes while I'm driving down the road," the TikToker said.

"I'm having to fight her to get her off of me. And that is super dangerous," Meggles shared before delineating more of the young woman's penchant for disruptive behavior. "She would attack her siblings unprovoked. One time she got in trouble and she went and flipped her 3-month-old brother out of his swing onto the floor."

The mom expounded on more of the young girl's aggressive actions. "She took the dog kennel we have a little shih tzu named Bella. And she took the dog kennel that this little puppy was in, and she threw it across her room." Furthermore, Meggles states that in addition to abusing her siblings and their pet, her daughter, at just 9 years old, also launched a candle at her brother's skull, necessitating stitches.

Source: TikTok | @meggles2446

"She threw a candle at the back of her brother's head, and he had to get stitches. She hit one of her sisters in the head with ... an eye, with a baseball bat. Because she was beefing with somebody else and for whatever reason took it out on her sister," Meggles remarked.

"I have custody of my 8-year-old niece, and one day she was sleeping on the couch, and my daughter walked by her and just smacked her in the face with a shoe. Because she was in trouble." At this point in the clip, Meggles references the other videos she's made about her decision to kick her 9-year-old daughter outside of her house.

Source: TikTok | @meggles2446

She said that she's received a lot of heat for kicking the young girl out, but she knows it was ultimately the right move. "I can go on and on and on about the things that my daughter did to everyone, but I think you guys get the point, so those of you who are judging and hating on me for removing my daughter from my household, I want to know what you would have done in these situations."

Source: TikTok | @meggles2446

Prior to ending her clip she states that she attempted to discipline the young girl, but that it this ultimately backfired. "Because disciplining my child only made things worse." In another TikTok, she asked folks on the application to donate money so she could pay for brain scans of her mentally ill daughter to try and ascertain what her issue is.

Source: TikTok | @meggles2446

Additionally, she relayed that her daughter enjoyed sports, showcasing her participation in a variety of activities, like softball, cheerleading, and gymnastics. "One thing about my mentally ill 12-year-old is that she loves playing sports. And that's one thing we have always kept her involved with. I pray that one day she is healed and can live a normal, successful life."

Moreover, in another clip on the subject, Meggles shared that her daughter went to live with her grandmother. This prompted folks on the application to ask if the GoFundMe cash Meggles is receiving is going to grandma.

