“Changed Her Tone to Victim So Quick” — Women Fight Over Dollar Tree Parking Spot "We saving spots at dollar tree now LMFAO." By Mustafa Gatollari Published July 14 2025, 9:37 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @soldelastrellas7

A Dollar Tree parking lot was the setting of a viral TikTok featuring two people fighting over a car space. A user on the platform, Sol (@soldelasestrellas7), recorded the interaction, which appears to have stemmed from a woman's attempt at saving a spot for her husband to park. The incident appears to have occurred the night before the Fourth of July, and the woman was attempting to get a good vantage point to watch a fireworks show.

Sol's video begins with her recording the Dollar Tree parking lot situation. Standing before her is a woman who is standing in a parking spot with her young child. A lawn chair is visible in the spot. The TikToker filming the incident states that the woman in question isn't allowing her to park her car in the area.

Following this, the woman saving the spot can be seen walking up to the camera lens, holding her hand out. In what appears to be a matter-of-fact statement, she tells Sol that she should call "9-1-1" regarding her holding the parking spot. Sol retorts, stating that she has already notified emergency service personnel regarding the parking lot conundrum.

Furthermore, she tells the woman that the parking spots are reserved for Dollar Tree customers. The woman then informs her that she is indeed a Dollar Tree customer, even offering to show her receipt. However, Sol tells the woman that "it doesn't matter" and that she wants to park in the spot the woman is saving.

Sol calls the woman "entitled" and says that the police are going to show up at the scene to get to the bottom of the parking problem. After explaining to the woman that she's attempting to visit the dollar store, Sol returns to her Subaru. Once inside, she begins speaking to herself aloud. "I'm trying to go to Dollar Tree, I don't give a f--k," she says, while going off on the woman for reserving the parking spot without a vehicle.

At this point, in the video, the woman in front of Sol's car gestures to someone off camera in what seems to be a reference to someone who is waiting in their car to park in this spot. Sol tells her that they can find another area to leave their vehicle.

Source: TikTok | @soldelastrellas7

"I mean if you really want them to park over here you can move your car and they can take your spot," Sol tells the woman. Afterwards, the woman accuses Sol of hitting her, to which the TikToker replies that she did not and that she should provide proof of the attack.

"You said you have proof of me hitting you let me see the proof of me hitting you. Exactly," Sol shouts at the woman, who begins walking away from her. "Dumb b---h," she says before shutting the door to her vehicle again. "Now she's saying I hit her," Sol remarks, again, alone in the car, still recording the disagreement.

The TikToker continues to record the woman in the parking lot, who is on the phone, and two children along with another woman standing in front of her vehicle. "I'm gonna sit here, like I don't care," the woman states as another man and woman come into frame. There are now six people in frame of Sol's camera lens.

Source: TikTok | @soldelastrellas7

At this point in the video, the clip transitions to footage of the woman standing in the spot speaking to a police officer. Sol's Subaru is parked in the spot in question. She speaks to an officer who asks her to explain why she said that she hit her while pulling into the parking area.

The woman standing in the spot explains that English is her second language and that she didn't, in fact, mean that the woman hit her, but that she drove the car in very quickly at an angle, startling her and her children while they were holding the spot for someone else.

From what she told the cop, the spot-holding woman seems to have a gripe with the way Sol approached her and her children while she was in her vehicle. The cop tells her that she's glad that they moved and asks for the woman's identification.

Source: TikTok | @soldelastrellas7

She complies, handing over the card to the police officer, who begins to communicate details from the ID over her walkie. Next, Sol's video cuts to footage of what looks like a Tesla Model Y. In a caption, she writes that the vehicle belongs to the spot-holding woman's significant other. "Her husband decides to park behind me and intimidate me. Very bold with temp tags," she writes. "Just flipped me off, good job," she comments before she walks to her vehicle and her clip comes to a close.

In a follow-up video, Sol claims that the woman lied to the police officer but that the "cop was very nice," and did a good job of hearing both her and the other woman out. Ultimately, Sol was able to get inside the Dollar Tree to do some shopping, and says that the woman wasn't issued a summons or citation for standing in the parking spot she wanted to leave her car in.

She goes on to say that the woman was simply standing in the spot with her children when she first pulled up. Moreover, Sol claims that the group of people attempting to hold the spot hit the hood of her car when she first attempted to park her car in the spot.

Source: TikTok | @soldelastrellas7

The TikToker then averred it wasn't until after the woman hit her car that she brought out a chair to make it look like she had been sitting there the entire time to set up a story that Sol was attempting to hit her and her family. Sol said it was at this time that she decided to call the police and begin recording the woman.