Home > Viral News > Trending Mom Confronts Dollar Tree Employee After He “Accused” Her Sons of Stealing, Internet Sides With Him A viral clip of a mom going off on a Dollar Tree employee for accusing her sons of stealing had several folks siding with the worker. By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 30 2023, Published 8:46 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @n0tworriedbittch

There's something undeniably primal about wanting to protect your children. It's an instinct deeply embedded in the DNA of every living thing: if someone or something comes near your babies, you're going to want to get your kids out of harm's way, and/or attack whatever is seen as a potential threat to them.

Article continues below advertisement

That natural instinct manifests itself in different ways with people, and there can be some parents who apply this trait in a variety of different situations, even if there isn't a physical threat made against your child, but rather a slight that was geared towards them.

If you think a teacher or administrator at the school they're enrolled in, for instance, is going out of their way to make your kids' lives difficult for what you believe to be no reason, then you might get a little miffed and will want to raise hell.

Article continues below advertisement

Or when someone accuses your kids of doing something that they didn't do, like this mother experienced when she went off on a Dollar Tree employee for allegedly accusing her kids of stealing from the budget retail store.

Article continues below advertisement

The clip was uploaded to the @n0tworriedbittch TikTok account, which features the Mom accosting an employee of the chain. A text overlay in the video reads: "Mom confronts dollar tree clerk for accusing her sons of stealing"

The video begins with the mom in question waiting behind the register in front of several cases containing bottles of Arizona iced tea.

Article continues below advertisement

They wait until the clerk is done processing a transaction for another customer and hand them their receipt. After the customer leaves, the clerk then acknowledges the mom who immediately asks, "So what happened in the store...I wanna hear it from you."

Source: TikTok | @n0tworriedbittch

Article continues below advertisement

She goes on, "Why did you call security on my son," asking the man what behaviors they were exhibiting that made him think that they were stealing from the Dollar Tree.

A young man could be seen standing behind the woman, which is presumably one of her children that she's referring to in the verbal altercation she had with the employee.

Article continues below advertisement

"They were spending money they don't come in here often you told them that next time bring a parent with you. I didn't know this was Costco, I didn't know you needed a membership I didn't know you needed to be 18 or over," she tells the man in a rapid-fire fashion.

Source: TikTok | @n0tworriedbittch

Article continues below advertisement

She went on, "They were spending money, as children do, they were running an errand for me. What were they doing...that made you call security?" the mom asked again.

The man then begins to explain what "behaviors" the kids were exhibiting when they came into the store before the video ultimately cuts out.

Article continues below advertisement

It didn't seem like many of the commenters who replied to the video were siding with the mom in her argument. One viewer who saw the post wrote: "Let it go lady!" followed by an eye roll emoji.

Source: TikTok | @n0tworriedbittch

Article continues below advertisement

Another TikTok user simply said: "I believe him," probably in response to the cashier's equanimity in explaining why he decided to stop the young men in the dollar tree and inform them that they needed to come shopping with an adult.

Someone else penned, "No wonder her kids are how they are just talk to the manager her don’t get paid enough," while another person didn't seem to approve of the mother's behavior, either: "You want to know she is a po[oor] excuse of a parent!"