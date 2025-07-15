Gen Z Board Member Spots “Embezzlement” After Seeing $18,000+ in Cleaning Supplies Invoices "Hire the investigator." By Mustafa Gatollari Published July 15 2025, 4:19 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @legallyswiftie13

Ashley (@legallyswiftie13) is a Gen Z law student who ran for president of her community's Homeowners' Association as a joke — and ended up becoming a part of the board. Instead of just relinquishing the position to someone else, she opted to stand in as an HOA member and has been documenting all of the drama and pettiness that occurs within the board and her neighbors.

In a TikTok, she posted a video detailing the latest scandal she's become privy to as head of the Homeowners' Association: embezzlement. She surmises that other members are probably going to attempt to boot her from the board after she noticed some discrepancies in the HOA's accounting.

While going over the HOA's expenditures, she noticed an inordinately large number of purchases filed away under cleaning supplies. This struck her as odd, as she said that the HOA had purchased enough supplies to cover an entire NFL stadium for a whole season, so she decided to dig a little further.

"This is weird, why are we spending like $18,000 a month on cleaning supplies?" she asked, especially because the group just needed to purchase enough to cover cleaning for a condominium. When she brought it up, other HOA members tried to redirect the conversation and ignore the inordinately high expenditure. Next, Ashley goes on to tell viewers she did, in fact, record her conversation with other HOA members.

She said that while she can't officially accuse the HOA of embezzlement in a social media post, she urged other users on the application to listen to the recording (she lives in a one-party consent state) and to make their minds up for themselves. Following this, her video transitions to her sitting and looking into the phone as the audio plays in the background.

Ashley's voice can be heard telling someone off-camera that she's seeing signs of embezzlement. She asked where the cleaning supplies in question are located, but no one seems to be able to tell her where they are. Furthermore, she mentions that the cleaning employees they hire are also equally ignorant of the whereabouts of the supplies.

Another woman can be heard speaking in the recording, whom Ashley refers to as Anne. The TikToker highlights how Anne attempts to cut her off after she brings up embezzlement and changes the topic. Anne begins asking about a unit that purportedly had mold in it, which Ashley fast forwards through as she says the HOA member droned on about it for a considerable amount of time.

She then mentions how another HOA member, a man she calls Scott, who can also be heard on the call, says that he wants to "go forward" in the conversation. Ashley expresses how dumbfounded she is by this maneuver. That's because, she reiterates, she just accused the board of embezzlement, but no one seemingly wants to touch upon the subject.

Ashley can be heard saying that she doesn't want to have to call an investigator to look into where the money went and won't do so. She then asks Scott point blank if he knows anybody who is going to go to prison over the alleged embezzlement of residents' funds.

"No, not at all," Scott can be heard saying in the recording. "OK, I just wanna make sure," Ashley replies. At this point in the video, she pauses the audio recording to explain that Scott seemed very tense and uneasy after she brought up the missing $18,000 worth of cleaning supplies.

Furthermore, Ashley relays that upon calling Scott out for his nervous behavior, he then began acting overtly relaxed throughout the meeting. Intimating that he was indeed attempting to hide something. At the end of the video, Ashley speculated that there's at least tens of thousands of dollars, if not six figures worth of mone,y that was embezzled.

Towards the end of her clip, she says that her mother warned her to stop investigating the matter because she's worried that someone might get her killed to escape any accusations of a federal crime. Ashley covered more of the embezzlement accusations in follow-up videos. Like in this clip, where she posted screenshots of her conversation with other HOA board members about the accounting discrepancies.

It appears that Scott and Anne chalked it up to the vendor making a mistake, but they wanted to focus on other projects under their supervision instead. Ashley wrote back asking why they would want to continue doing business with a vendor and were seemingly side-stepping the issue.

And then in another video, she posted the financial reports that cued her in on the monetary tomfoolery she believed was going on with cleaning supplies in the HOA. Numerous folks were urging her to stop posting about what she found on TikTok and consult with a lawyer immediately.

Next, she shows off the computer's screen, showing the amount of money being spent on the cleaning supplies, using a sheet of paper to cover one section of the ledger so as not to give away her home address online. The sheet shows that the janitorial supplies account has a debit of $24,621.70, with a credit of $22,169.13.

Another invoice reads that they were charged $2,452.57 for cleaning supplies. The current ending balance, according to the spreadsheet, reads that there is $14,476.00 remaining to be spent on cleaning items through the Homeowners' Association.

And then, in another video, she highlights additional documentation that shows some of the charges made by the cleaning supplies vendor. One order shows a 200pk of toilet paper, furniture polish, facility wipes, 128 ounces of antibacterial soap, nitrile gloves, and other items. The total amount of the supplies came out to $6,199.06. One glaring omission, it seems, is the order quantity for the listed items on the sheet.

One commenter who said that they were an accountant remarked that they didn't believe the documentation "would ... pass a financial audit." Someone else remarked, "Staples driver here. No leasing office orders like this." Whereas another penned, "We use Staples Business at my work. I used to order the supplies. There is ALWAYS a quantity count in that column on the invoice. That invoice is doctored 100 percent."

