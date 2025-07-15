TikTok Creator Nick Harris Was Apparently Arrested While Filming a Livestream Nick Harris was arrested following his live. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 15 2025, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@coach.conquer

It's hard to keep up with which TikTok creator has made a mess for themselves from week to week. But when other users began making videos about Nick Harris, others still wanted to know what he did and what crimes he might have been charged with. According to some users on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), Nick was caught breaking the law during a TikTok live.

So, what did Nick Harris do? If you've never come across his videos on TikTok where he asks other users for money or invites other creators into his livestreams to, once again, demand money from them, that's the gist of his content. He came under scrutiny for as much, so when the news of his alleged crimes came out, some of his critics got their popcorn ready.

What did Nick Harris from TikTok do?

According to one user on X, Nick broke into his grandmother's house during one of his livestreams on TikTok and took food from her refrigerator. It has not been confirmed by Nick or authorities that he broke into his grandmother's house specifically, but his arrest record was posted online by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina.

According to the public records about what Nick did during his TikTok live, he was arrested on one count of first-degree burglary and one count of resisting arrest, though it is noted in his file that there was "no assault" involved in resisting. Nick's July 14, 2025, livestream on TikTok showed him entering a home that is presumably not his. In one clip that another user shared after the stream, Nick even invites another creator on-screen, as he often does.

Nick's first-degree burglary arrest carries a potentially hefty sentence, should he be found guilty. According to the Kent Collins Law Firm in South Carolina, first-degree burglary holds a sentence of 15 years to life in prison. The law firm shared on its website that in order to be charged with this first-degree crime, the parameters that meet the first-degree charge include a few different things.

The arrested individual could have a deadly weapon, enter the home or building at night, or have one or more other burglary convictions, among other things. But they only need to identify with one of these for the first-degree burglary charge, and they don't necessarily have to be found guilty of all of them.

TikToker Nick Harris allegedly breaks into his grandmother's house who had a restraining order against him to livestream himself taking food.



He was charged with 1st degree burglary and resisting arrest no assault. pic.twitter.com/Nf46Pi8IhQ — Joseph Morris (@JosephMorrisYT) July 15, 2025

Is Nick Harris still in jail after his TikTok stream?