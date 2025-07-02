TikTok Creator Justin Guzman Was Arrested After He Turned Himself in to Authorities His bail was reportedly set at $750,000. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 2 2025, 11:08 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @guzmanhimself

Some users on TikTok nicknamed Justin Guzman "Vector" based on a gag about his appearance being similar to the villain Vector in the animated movie Despicable Me. That's how you might know him and how you may recognize him, though his actual account wasn't updated much before his arrest. But what did Justin Guzman do, exactly?

According to ABC13 in Houston, Texas, Guzman willingly turned himself in after he was wanted for a serious crime. Whether or not he committed the crime or if he will be found guilty remains to be seen. However, after his arrest, Guzman remained in jail with a reported $750,000. bond that was not posted. Some users on TikTok may be making content to "free Vector," but his charges are pretty serious.

What did Justin Guzman do?

The news outlet KHOU-11 reported that Guzman's arrest stems from a June 3, 2025, incident wherein a veteran Marine by the name of Anthony Sanders was fatally shot. According to KHOU-11, Guzman claims he acted in self-defense, though that has not been proven at this time. Guzman's attorney, Romy Kaplan, told reporters, per KHOU-11, that Sanders was the alleged aggressor in the altercation that left him dead.

"The complainant was riding their rear bumper, not driving away, continuing the situation and continuing to provoke the situation that they're dealing with," Kaplan said. "It's a clear-cut case of self-defense. What happened shouldn't have happened. There's no doubt that somebody lost their life, but Justin Guzman did not provoke this encounter."

@drewdownsd1 #greenscreen #justinguzman #guzman A second man is under arrest and #charged in the shoo**** dea** of a #father at the #Houston #Galleria cameras were present as Justin #Guzman turned himself in at the #HarrisCountyJoint Processing Center on Monday afternoon. Guzman is now charged with murder in the death of Anthony Sanders in the Houston Galleria parking garage. Marko Cinan, who is friends with Guzman, was charged last week with Sanders' murder. He remains in jail on a $1 million bond. ♬ original sound - drewdownsd1

Per ABC13, one of Guzman's friends who was with him at the time of the incident, Marko Cinan, was also arrested and charged. He was arrested before Guzman turned himself in. And, at the time of Guzman's arrest, Cinan was in jail under a $1 million bond that had not been posted.

Justin Guzman's charges were released to the public.

The City of Houston shared an update about the case on its official website on July 1, 2025, almost a month after the fatal shooting occurred. Guzman was charged with murder. Although Cinan was initially arrested, investigators identified Guzman as a suspect too before he turned himself in. As of now, a court date has not been set.

@nocallerid10117 Jus spoke to bro jail call comin soon if bail not to high free guzzy till is backwards ♬ original sound - Trilloogbackup3

After the news of Guzman's arrest was made public, some of his more loyal former followers shared TikTok videos claiming his innocence and speaking to the self-defense claim. Others, however, in the comment section under various videos, have called for Guzman to be found guilty and to be given a hefty sentence.