TikTok Creator Justin Guzman Was Arrested After He Turned Himself in to Authorities
His bail was reportedly set at $750,000.
Some users on TikTok nicknamed Justin Guzman "Vector" based on a gag about his appearance being similar to the villain Vector in the animated movie Despicable Me. That's how you might know him and how you may recognize him, though his actual account wasn't updated much before his arrest. But what did Justin Guzman do, exactly?
According to ABC13 in Houston, Texas, Guzman willingly turned himself in after he was wanted for a serious crime. Whether or not he committed the crime or if he will be found guilty remains to be seen. However, after his arrest, Guzman remained in jail with a reported $750,000. bond that was not posted. Some users on TikTok may be making content to "free Vector," but his charges are pretty serious.
What did Justin Guzman do?
The news outlet KHOU-11 reported that Guzman's arrest stems from a June 3, 2025, incident wherein a veteran Marine by the name of Anthony Sanders was fatally shot. According to KHOU-11, Guzman claims he acted in self-defense, though that has not been proven at this time. Guzman's attorney, Romy Kaplan, told reporters, per KHOU-11, that Sanders was the alleged aggressor in the altercation that left him dead.
"The complainant was riding their rear bumper, not driving away, continuing the situation and continuing to provoke the situation that they're dealing with," Kaplan said. "It's a clear-cut case of self-defense. What happened shouldn't have happened. There's no doubt that somebody lost their life, but Justin Guzman did not provoke this encounter."
Per ABC13, one of Guzman's friends who was with him at the time of the incident, Marko Cinan, was also arrested and charged. He was arrested before Guzman turned himself in. And, at the time of Guzman's arrest, Cinan was in jail under a $1 million bond that had not been posted.
Justin Guzman's charges were released to the public.
The City of Houston shared an update about the case on its official website on July 1, 2025, almost a month after the fatal shooting occurred. Guzman was charged with murder. Although Cinan was initially arrested, investigators identified Guzman as a suspect too before he turned himself in. As of now, a court date has not been set.
After the news of Guzman's arrest was made public, some of his more loyal former followers shared TikTok videos claiming his innocence and speaking to the self-defense claim. Others, however, in the comment section under various videos, have called for Guzman to be found guilty and to be given a hefty sentence.
"It's not normal for you people to be riling people out on the streets with your screaming, bullying, and borderline harassing the public for your content," one user commented on a video from apparent supporters rallying for Guzman to be released. "Of course there was bound to be somebody who got pissed off enough to clap back and now they want to claim self defense?"