A TikTok Star Known as Mr. Prada Has Been Charged in Connection to a Therapist's Death "It was a very physical and very violent attack." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 3 2024, 12:44 p.m. ET

In May 2023, a TikTok star known as Mr. Prada posted a video of himself smiling while pretending to get his picture taken. While that's pretty standard stuff for that platform, what was particularly haunting is the fact that he was pretending to have recently been arrested. A caption over the video reads, "practicing for my mug shot cus this might be the year someone gonna meet God if they piss me off to [sic] much." Unfortunately in this instance, life imitated art.

A little over a year later, Mr. Prada, whose real name is Terryon Thomas, was arrested in connection with the death of a Louisiana therapist. He was subsequently charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Was Thomas trying to tell his fans something when he dropped that TikTok back in 2023? Perhaps we'll never have an answer. What we do know is this therapist suffered a gruesome death, and Thomas could be facing some hefty prison time.

TikTok star Mr. Prada was charged in connection to a therapist's death. Here's what we know.

Two months before his arrest, Thomas uploaded a somewhat concerning TikTok wherein he shaved his head while claiming that his "life is a f--king mess." He went on to say that he couldn't believe this was his reality and considered life a prison. He then continued shaving his head but left large clumps of hair behind. In the wake of his arrest, many of Thomas's followers believe this is the moment he really began to fall apart.

On Oct. 2, 2024, an arrest warrant was issued for Thomas after the body of Dr. Nick Abraham was found wrapped in a tarp and discarded on the side of U.S. Highway 51 in Tangipahoa Parish. The body of the Baton Rouge therapist was "wrapped in a gray colored comforter with dark-colored duct tape used to wrap around the body." A dark towel was covering Abraham's head which appeared to have sustained blunt-force trauma.

After learning that Abraham's car was missing, police put out an all-points bulletin for the vehicle, which was later spotted at a shopping center in Denham Springs, La. After reviewing surveillance footage, they released an image of the suspect and later learned it was Thomas. Baton Rouge police saw the vehicle at an intersection and attempted to pull the driver over. This resulted in a high-speed chase with Thomas crashing the car and fleeing the scene. He was later placed under arrest at his apartment.

What happened to Dr. Nick Abraham?

After Thomas was taken into custody, police obtained a search warrant to go through his apartment. What they found were definite signs of a struggle including massive amounts of blood and multiple weapons as well as various sharp objects. Authorities looked at security footage of the area outside Thomas's apartment and saw what looked to be Abraham entering on Sept. 28. A few hours later, Thomas was seen dragging a tarp down the building's stairs and placing it in Abraham's car.

Crime scene investigators collected blood from the scene and were able to match it with Abraham's. "It was a very physical and very violent attack," said Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker to WAFB. "He was bludgeoned about in the head shoulders and neck. There was a lot of bruising, what have you."