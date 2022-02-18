TikTok Star Mahek Bukhari Has Reportedly Been Arrested for Murder

TikTok Star Mahek Bukhari Has Reportedly Been Arrested for MurderBy Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 18 2022, Published 11:55 a.m. ET
TikToker Mahek Bukhari, better known on the short-form video platform as @MaybVlogs, is reportedly being accused of murdering two cousins — Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain — alongside her mother and another woman.
The TikTok star is known for creating reaction videos and fashion content, but strangely, a Jan. 3, 2022, TikTok showed the influencer pretending to tell someone that she “killed someone.”
The death of these two men was an unexpected tragedy and the family and social media users are yearning for answers. Here’s everything that we know.
TikTok star Mahek Bukhair, her mother, Ansreen Bukhari, and another woman, Natasha Akhtar, were reportedly arrested for running down two men in Leicestershire, England.
According to The Sun, the 22-year-old TikTok star, her mother, Ansreen Bukhari, and another woman, Natasha Akhtar, are currently facing murder charges. The outlet shares that the trio allegedly rammed Mohammed and Saqib off the road in a high-speed chase in Leicestershire, England on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
Police officials told the outlet that the men’s vehicle “left the carriageway and smashed through a central reservation.” As a result, the car "ripped into two pieces," killing the two men instantly.
"The investigation is in the very early stages and work is being carried out to ascertain the circumstances of the collision and what happened in the minutes before,” Detective Chief Inspector Tony Yarwood shared. "Detectives want to hear from anyone who saw three cars traveling in the area of Troon Way or Abbey Lane at around 1:25 a.m., and on the A46 between the Thurmaston Shopping Center and the Hobby Horse Island.”
Chief Inspector Tony continued, "The cars — a silver Skoda Fabia, a gray Audi TT, and a blue Seat Leon — were travelling at speed and work is being carried out to work out the routes taken. We are working to piece together the movements of all the cars involved and any footage of them will help our investigation."
The three women appeared in court via a video and only spoke to confirm their names and verify if they understood the seriousness of the charges they’re facing.
"You face the most serious charge known to criminal law ... Do you know that?" Judge Timothy Spencer QC asked the women, to which they each replied, "Yes."
The outlet shares that no request for bail was made and that the trio will remain in custody until a plea hearing on March 18, 2022.
Additionally, two men — Raees Jamal and Rekan Karwan — were also charged with murder in connection to the crash. Both men were set to appear in court on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, and they are currently being held in custody.
TikToker Mehek Bukhari, who shares almost the same name as the accused murder, has spoken out about being bullied online.
The last thing TikToker Mehek Bukhari expected while making TikTok content was to be subjected to bullying; however, many people learning of Mahek's arrest have been confusing her with Mehek, who is also a TikTok content creator and has nothing to do with the case. Mehek shared that she has been subject to tons of backlash online.
In a Feb. 15, 2022, TikTok video, Mehek explained that she’s not the same woman that was arrested for murder. She went on to share that she has never met Mahek in her life, and while they’re both TikTokers, it’s just a coincidence that they have the same name — hence her use of the hashtag #MehekNotMahek.
“Today I woke up to messages telling me to rot in jail,” Mehek shared. “May I clarify that she also spells Mehek differently, which is why a lot of people realized that it wasn’t me. But also, her face is in the article, so please go read that.”
The TikToker joked a bit about a “rebrand being in order,” and said that this situation is a clear example of her luck. She later shared her condolences to the family and loved ones of the two men that lost their lives due to the crash.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussai.