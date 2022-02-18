TikTok Star Mahek Bukhari Has Reportedly Been Arrested for Murder

Police officials told the outlet that the men’s vehicle “left the carriageway and smashed through a central reservation.” As a result, the car "ripped into two pieces," killing the two men instantly.

"The investigation is in the very early stages and work is being carried out to ascertain the circumstances of the collision and what happened in the minutes before,” Detective Chief Inspector Tony Yarwood shared. "Detectives want to hear from anyone who saw three cars traveling in the area of Troon Way or Abbey Lane at around 1:25 a.m., and on the A46 between the Thurmaston Shopping Center and the Hobby Horse Island.”