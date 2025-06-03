17-Year-Old TikTok Creator Sana Yousaf Was Reportedly Shot in Her Home in Islamabad Sana Yousef's mom was home at the time of the alleged murder. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 3 2025, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sanayousaf22

When the TikTok creator Sana Yousaf suddenly stopped uploading content on the short form video app, her fans and followers were concerned. Many wanted to know what happened to the 17-year-old creator with more than 900,000 followers and millions of likes on her videos. Then, CBS News reported that the teen was shot and killed in her home in Islamabad in Pakistan. From there, more questions followed.

While the cause of Sana's death was multiple gunshot wounds, her followers still don't understand exactly what happened. According to ARY News, the suspect who allegedly shot Sana in her home was not apprehended right away. And, following the June 2, 2025 shooting, authorities planned to review CCTV footage. They later arrested a suspect.

What happened to Sana Yousef on TikTok?

The last time Sana posted to TikTok before her alleged murder was on June 2, the day she was reportedly shot in her home. In the video, Sana is cutting a cake in celebration of her birthday. After the news of her death was made public, other users left new comments on the post to share condolences and collectively mourn the loss of the TikToker.

"May her soul rest in peace," one user commented. Others wrote, "Justice for Sana Yousaf." Per CBS News, a 22-year-old man was arrested not long after the shooting in connection with the crime. Police chief Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said at a press conference, according to CBS News, that the man had been romantically interested in Sana, but she didn't return the feelings. He allegedly showed up at her home and entered the house with a gun.

"It was a case of repeated rejections," he said. "The boy was trying to reach out to her time and again." Per DW News, Sana was shot twice in the chest when the initially unnamed suspect entered the house and attacked her. She was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead after quickly succumbing to her gunshot wounds.

Sana Yousef's mother was a witness.

According to Pakistani news outlet Dawn, Sana's mother, Farzana Yousaf, said the man entered their home with a pistol and "shot straight at [her] daughter with the intention to kill." Farzana and her sister-in-law, Lateefa Shah, were both home at the time of the alleged murder. Sarzana told authorities that she would be able to identify the man, who has now been arrested as a suspect. On June 3, the day after the murder, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi posted on X (formerly Twitter) to officially announce the arrest.