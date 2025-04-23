Was Alissa Turney's Body Found? Her Sister Shared a Hopeful Update on TikTok Sarah Turney is asking for thoughts and prayers. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 23 2025, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: ABC News

When 17-year-old Alissa Turney disappeared in May 2001, her half-sister Sarah was only 12. As a child there wasn't much she could do but several years later, Sarah turned to social media in order to help find justice for Alissa. According to The New York Times, Sarah eventually reached the conclusion that her sister wasn't missing but rather had been murdered. As if that wasn't devastating enough, Sarah was convinced her father was the killer.

After becoming aware of "additional information" in 2008, police began investigating Michael Turney, which involved a search of his home. That's when they found 26 pipe bombs and three incendiary devices. He pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of unregistered destructive devices and spent seven years in prison. Although Alissa's body has never been found, he was charged in connection with her death, but those charges were dismissed in 2023. In April 2025, Sarah shared a hopeful update on TikTok.

Alissa Turney's body has not been found.

A Jane Doe has been found and is "currently being tested against Alissa," Sarah said in a TikTok she shared on April 22, 2025. She added that it's "incredibly difficult to talk about," but at the moment, Sarah did not have any more information. While holding back tears, she asked that people put out positive thoughts because she wanted to bring Alissa home and "put her to rest." Sarah also hopes to have a proper memorial service for her sister where people who knew and loved her could grieve.

Michael Turney has maintained his innocence and started a YouTube channel in order to tell his side of the story. On April 20, 2025, he uploaded a video in which he discusses his relationship with Alissa, claiming they were very close. In the comments, someone told him there was "speculation online that Alissa's body was found." His response was rather chilling.