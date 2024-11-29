Home > Viral News > Influencers The Tragic Story of Messy Mya: What Happened to the New Orleans Internet Icon? Messy Mya tragically fell victim to a horrific crime in his hometown. By D.M. Published Nov. 29 2024, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@teammessymya

If you were a fan of internet culture in the 2010s, then you may have come across Messy Mya. The influencer, from New Orleans, made a name for himself on social media and YouTube. Born Anthony Barre in New Orleans, Mya became an internet sensation in the late 2000s, captivating audiences with his comedic rants, sharp wit, and vibrant energy.

Mya's videos, often filmed on the streets of New Orleans, showcased his unique style and gave fans a raw look at his world. Mya’s fluorescent hair and no-nonsense approach to life made him an internet favorite. His catchphrases like “Booking the girls” and “Messy Mya, here,” became cultural staples for many in the LGBTQ+ and are still used by netizens today. Unfortunately, Mya was the victim of a tragic incident in 2010. Here’s what we know about Mya and the circumstances surrounding her death.

What happened to Messy Mya? He was killed in 2010.

As Messy Mya’s star power was rising, he found himself in a fatal altercation. According to CBS News, Mya was killed after leaving a baby shower in the 7th Ward. After leaving the event, he was shot, leaving his family, friends, and fans devastated. His death shocked the community and sparked an outpouring of grief, with many mourning the loss of a bright, unapologetically bold personality. New Orleans police later arrested Jason Baptiste Hamilton in connection with the shooting.

Police were able to identify Jason after he was involved in a separate altercation at Delgado Community College. Per NOLA, Jason threatened to kill a student at the Community College, boasting that he had murdered Mya three days earlier. He went to Delgado's campus at 615 City Park Ave. and approached a female student. When she refused to shake his hand, he allegedly threatened to shoot and kill her, then claimed he had recently killed Mya.

The student reported the encounter to detectives and revealed there was video footage of the incident. Detectives reviewed the footage and observed that Jason’s appearance closely matched the description of the gunman in Mya's murder provided by eyewitnesses.

Jason Hamilton’s murder charges were ultimately dropped.

Details surrounding Jason Hamilton’s involvement in Messy Mya’s murder became murky after his arrest. After spending three years in custody, Jason was freed in 2013 – with prosecutors suggesting that he had an alibi for the murder. The Orleans Parish District Attorney's office dropped charges against Jason after evidence revealed he was miles away from the shooting scene and another man reportedly confessed to the crime, according to NOLA.

Jason's defense attorney stated that Jason is bipolar and had not been taking his medication properly when he confessed to the crime. The attorney explained that three witnesses testified they were with Jason near Southeastern Louisiana University’s campus at the time of Barre’s murder.