Home > Viral News > Influencers Rosanna Pansino Fulfilled Her Dad's "Dying Wish” Involving a Marijuana Plant "I told you he was a rebel." By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 19 2024, 11:30 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@rosannapansino

Influencer and YouTuber Rosanna Pansino shared details on Instagram and on her new podcast about her dad's final wishes when he died in 2019. Although he passed away years before her announcement, Rosanna was extremely close to him, and she and her mom made the decision to honor his wishes, however unorthodox they might seem to people on the outside looking in. And yes, those wishes have to do with marijuana.

Article continues below advertisement

You probably know Rosanna best for her YouTube channel Nerdy Nummies, but she also made headlines for some drama with fellow creator MrBeast. After she made claims against the legitimacy of MrBeast's content, she began receiving death threats from fans. However, she continues to make content on her own and open up to fans about her personal life often.

Article continues below advertisement

Rosanna Pansino shared what she did with her father's ashes.

During the first episode of her podcast Rodiculous, Rosanna revealed that she and her mom combined her father's ashes with soil to grow a marijuana plant shortly after he passed away. And recently, Rosanna smoked that plant in honor of her father. According to her, it's what he would have wanted, and most of her fans are here for it.

"My dad was a badass and quite a little rebel and I will be following in his footsteps, like father like daughter, so to start this episode, I want to tell you guys about my dad's dying wish," she shared on her podcast. She added that she was grateful to "smoke him" and that she was glad to follow through with his wishes with her mom.

Article continues below advertisement

"I told you he was a rebel, and I actually have footage of us doing this together," she shared. "It was very emotional and special, and I'm glad that we got to have these memories like honoring [my] dad together." Although the method of honoring her late father might be a little out of the box for some, it is very on brand for Rosanna, as most of her fans and followers know.

Article continues below advertisement

Rosanna Pansino's dad died of leukemia in 2019.

In December 2019, Rosanna lost her father to his battle with leukemia. At the time, she shared on Facebook that he had been fighting it "for over six years." However, according to Rosanna, her dad refused to let his diagnosis stand in his way and stop him from living while he could. "I love you Dad," she wrote at the time. "You taught me how to be strong, caring, and to never back down. You made me who I am today and I couldn't be more grateful."