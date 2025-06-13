Streamer Sin City Manny Is Accused of Murdering a Couple in Las Vegas Sin City Manny is accused of killing two people. By Joseph Allen Published June 13 2025, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: X/@_Rob_29

According to multiple reports, YouTube streamer and TikTok personality Sin City Manny, whose real name is Manuel D. Ruiz, has been formally charged with two homicides. The news that he had been charged with such a serious crime left many who were familiar with his content wondering exactly what had happened.

The incident reportedly happened on the Las Vegas strip and was captured on a livestream from the victims. Here's what we know about the incident and what Ruiz is accused of.

What did Sin City Manny do?

According to the charges, Ruiz is accused of killing married couple Tanisha Finley, 43, and Rodney Finley, 44, who were livestreaming a confrontation with him. Both of them died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, and the shooting occurred near the Bellagio fountains. Las Vegas police report that this was an isolated incident, and that the Finleys had been feuding online with Ruiz since at least 2023. Ruiz surrendered to authorities the morning after the shooting.

Ruiz faces two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon but reportedly told police after being taken into custody that he was acting in self-defense. According to reporting from KLAS-TV, though, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson doesn't think there's any reason to believe that Ruiz's claims of self-defense are true.

"I think it's probably garbage. There's no indication from any of the evidence at all that self-defense would be a viable defense," Wolfson said. "No weapons were found near the victims or on the victims, and the motivation is pretty clear." Ruiz told police that he was livestreaming prior to the shooting and added that he began firing because he thought that one of the victims was reaching for a weapon.

Source: YouTube

No firearms were found on the victims, however, and you can see Ruiz on their livestream pulling his weapon and firing either five or six times. The couple's son was reportedly among those who called 911 following the shooting. Rodney Finley, who went by the online name Finny da Legend, had been feuding with Ruiz for months across various streams, and the two would often appear on streams together in which they went back and forth with one another for hours.

Those kinds of online feuds don't often erupt into actual violence, but they did in this case. The shooting happened in one of the busiest spots on the Las Vegas strip on June 8, and it seems as though multiple people called 911 following the incident.