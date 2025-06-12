"Is It Blue or Gray?" — This Is the Viral Woman on TikTok Who Thinks a Gray Couch Is Blue "Wait, was I just gaslit into expecting even a somewhat blue chair only to see it's without a doubt gray?" By Jennifer Farrington Published June 12 2025, 9:19 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@im.krispy

Remember The Dress — you know, the one that had everyone debating whether it was blue and black or white and gold? It had the internet completely confused and divided back in February 2015. Well, it looks like a similar situation arose on TikTok recently, but this time, the only person seeing a different color is the TikToker who posted it.

Kristin, who goes by @im.krispy, took to the platform to ask fellow users what color her chair is. For as long as it’s been sitting in her living room, she thought it was blue. But she says it wasn’t until she decided to give it away that she realized other people were seeing it as gray. So, is it blue or gray? We’ll show the chair and share what the overall consensus in the comments seems to be.

This woman on TikTok is torn because she thinks her gray chair is blue.

You know those situations where you think you’re going crazy or your mind’s playing tricks on you, and you need a second opinion just to rule out the crazy? It seems Kristin is doing the same thing, except she’s asking TikTok to weigh in.

Kristin says she decided to give away a chair for whatever reason and sent pictures to the potential recipient. She explained that the chair was blue, but after seeing the photos, the person replied that the chair looked gray.

Kristin was asked to send more pictures, but even then, she insisted the chair, and its matching couch, were blue. She even joked that the person was gaslighting her and started questioning herself, saying, “Is it gray?”

While Kristin continues to claim the couch is blue, she did admit that in her video, it looked a little grayish, blaming it on the way her phone captured the color. Still, she left it up to TikTok commenters to decide. And overall? Everyone seems to agree that the chair is gray!

One person’s comment, which received over 500,000 likes, read: “It’s not only gray, it’s very freaking gray.” And honestly, I have to agree. Nowhere do I see a thread of blue on that chair or couch Kristin claims is blue.

Even as she’s panning over it, I so badly wanted the light to hit it at just the right angle so we could see even the slightest hint of blue, but nope. It really is a gray couch. Another user joked, “Girl please, what else do you think is blue in your apartment? For science, we need to know.”

Now, although Kristin may not have gotten the response she expected from commenters (because yeah, we all see gray, sorry!), it looks like she may have gotten a free couch out of her viral moment.

That's because in a follow-up video, Kristin showed off photos of her mom’s “blue” couch, which is also gray, and Wayfair jumped into the comment section with, “Does mom need a new couch too?” and of course, Kristin said yes, one that matches her living room. The company replied, “We can make that happen! Sending you a DM.” How wild is that?

