“We’re Going to Call Him Dirtbag” — Wedding Caterer Discovers Groom’s Sidepiece, Is Conflicted "I would want to know." By Mustafa Gatollari Published June 11 2025, 12:21 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @culinaryem

A chef who was tasked with catering a wedding revealed how she caught the groom cheating after being asked to cater a separate birthday party. Chef Em (@culinaryem) detailed how she arrived at the shocking discovery in a TikTok post that made users on the application furious.

The chef begins her video by speaking directly into the camera, prefacing that her story takes place during the insanity fomented over COVID-19. Consequently, she was masked up whilst working. However, the particular couple she was working with had a pre-tasting before government-issued mandates and stay-at-home orders were implemented, which means she wasn't masked up back then.

At the onset of her story, she gives a not-so-subtle premonition as to who was wrong and right in this instance. She gives pseudonyms for both the bride and groom. The latter she refers to as Sweet and the former as Dirtbag. Initially, she says the three of them hit it off at this tasting. "Everything is going swimmingly, this is a lovely couple, I'm super excited for them," the TikToker states.

Following the tasting, the couple then goes on to book their wedding, but then COVID strikes. Consequently, Sweet and Dirtbag's wedding is postponed, which Em says that she completely understands. However, the bride goes on to say that she and her groom-to-be are still going to save the same date and perform a scaled-down version of their wedding.

So the chef was still going to be providing food for the couple; however, it wasn't as big of an event as was originally planned. A few months prior to the wedding, which was supposed to take place in June, Em received a call from a woman she referred to as Bamboozled.

The patron inquired about throwing a private chef's dinner for her boyfriend and his twin brother to celebrate their birthdays. It was for four people total: her boyfriend, his twin, and the twin's girlfriend. Em agreed and created a bifurcated cake for the two sporting their favorite NFL teams: the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

Next, she broke down what happened at the dinner. "I go, I'm doing this private chef dinner, mind you, I'm masked for this because COVID. As we're getting ready, it's the two girlfriends there, getting the whole place set up as a surprise for their boyfriends, and in walks the brother, and Dirtbag."

She highlights that Bamboozled is not the same person as Sweet. Which means that Dirtbag had a side chick situation going on, and the revelation, Em says, made her eyes widen in disbelief. Even behind the mask, she said that she found it hard to hide her shock.

This prompted her to widen her eyes and make direct contact with the groom. The two stared at each other, and Em didn't say anything to him because the entire situation, she says, filled her with a sense of profound discomfort. "We do the whole dinner. He's making awkward eye contact with me the whole time. I'm trying to ignore him."

She continued, "They love the dinner, everything goes really well. I feel like I'm gonna vomit because I know that Dirtbag has a fiance. And this is Dirtbag's girlfriend, Bamboozled. So we get done, Bamboozled's like I love everything, thank you so much. Have a great evening, and Dirtbag says I'll walk you to the door. Can I help you carry anything?"

Em says she was quick to turn down the offer. However, the man walks her to the door and slips her a $100 bill, stating, "Thank you so much for everything tonight." The TikToker then narrates: "I said, 'Oh no problem, it was a pleasure to serve you again, sir.'"

Upon arriving home, she says that she was immediately conflicted about whether or not she should take any action. "What do I do? Am I girl's girl? Do I call Sweet and tell her, 'Hey, you need to know?' Also, maybe they broke up? But I'm supposed to do their wedding in June. So what I landed on is because I care about women, and I would want to know, if it was me, I emailed her and I said, 'Hey, I just want to confirm that we're still on for the micro wedding in June.'"

The response Em received back didn't make her quandary any easier. "She replies yes we are. I'm super excited for it. And I said OK. Unfortunately, I don't think I will be able to work your micro wedding. It would, I don't have in my conscience I can't do it, and here's why."

Em then detailed how she spilled the beans to Sweet, "Last night I worked a private chef dinner for a young woman who asked me to cook for her boyfriend and his twin brother. And, your fiancé was her boyfriend. And I'm so, so sorr,y but I can't in good conscience cater your wedding knowing that he's cheating on you if I haven't said anything."