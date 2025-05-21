“She Knows That We’re Together” — Cheating Husband Pocket Dials Wife When He’s With Mistress "Now happily divorced and narcissist-free." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 21 2025, 7:46 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @iamnessers

If you're in a relationship and you're going to cheat, you better be good at it. Your significant other is bound to see inexplicable text messages or wonder where you're at at odd hours of the day. Which means that there's no margin for error and you need to be on your toes if you're trying to live a double life.

There are some errors that need to be accounted for when you're attempting to live that How to be a Player lifestyle. That's what happened to this cheater when he accidentally called his wife of more than two decades while he was out and about with his side chick.

TikToker Vanessa Sullivan (@iamnessers) was on the receiving end of this phone call and she recorded a snippet of the conversation from her husband's inadvertent call. In a video documenting his cheating ways, she provides further details about the conversation he didn't intend for her to hear.

"When your husband of 24 years accidentally pocket dials you when he's with his married gf." The clip sports footage of a camera peering out the window of a moving car on a highway. With this backdrop, Vanessa's husband's conversation with his mistress plays.

"Of course I haven't explained any of our relationship. She knows that we're together, she knows that you texted me that picture of you last night," the man tells the woman. Just from this little snippet of their talk, it appears that the man is outright lying to the other woman.

This is a detail that Vanessa confirms in yet another text overlay. "No, she absolutely did not know that you were together," she writes. Back to the conversation, the other woman asks, "How does she know that?" "Because, she has, I told you how many times that she tracks my phone."

"Oh," the woman can be heard saying. "And she looks at my f--king messages, I know that she does that," he tells her. The woman seems to be a bit incredulous about this bit of information. "She can see all of your text messages?" "Absolutely," he tells her in response.

Vanessa has some more to say about that as well, writing that she actually paid for his cell phone service and that it doesn't display the nature of his text message conversations on it. "How? You never told me that, you never told me that, hon."

The man doubled down on, "I told you, she tracks my phone, she watches my everything." Vanessa chimes in again in another on-screen caption, writing, "I sure wish that was true. Maybe I wouldn't have been so blindsided." His mistress replies that she can't believe his significant other is able to see his text message conversations.

"I know but, your text messages?" He then says, "Yeah. Who I call, who the, everything." The woman doesn't seem too happy to hear this information, "I know...f--k." "OK, yeah, you know. This isn't good," the woman continues to tell Vanessa's husband.

He concurs with her assessment of the situation he just made up. "No, it's not good." "So she knows everything?" she asks again, clarifying one more time that the cat is out of the bag. "Yeah. Yeah." he simply tells her. It doesn't take long for the other woman to aver that she's pulling the rip cord on their affair.

"All right, I need to get the f--k out of this," she says before the video comes to a close. Numerous commenters who responded to Vanessa's video stated that this talk between her husband and the woman had hit a little too close to home.

Like this one person who penned, "Let me guess. He also told her that you’re basically just roommates and are staying together for the kids. They all tell the same story," one wrote.

Another ruminated on the actions of folks who cheat on their significant others. "I don’t understand why people get in relationships and decide to cheat. If you’re unhappy, unfulfilled then just leave. The extra work it takes to be sneaky has to be exhausting."

Another commenter thought it was ironic that the other woman became immediately turned off upon discovering their affair was out in the open. "She got immediately turned off because suddenly it became too real and he became too available."

