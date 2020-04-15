Is 'To Catch a Cheater' Scripted? A Breakdown of the Wacky Web Series

Despite its popularity — the show’s YouTube channel has over three million subscribers — many viewers have questioned whether the episodes are scripted for dramatic effect. If you’re a die-hard fan, you may not like the answer.

For nearly five years, the weekly web-series To Catch a Cheater has supposedly been doing exactly what its title suggests: catching people in the act of cheating on their significant others.

Is 'To Catch a Cheater' scripted?

The series’ hosts, Sameer Bhavnani and Luis Mercado, have been forced to defend their content many times, and always claim that the interactions shown on camera are real. But a 2018 segment on Inside Edition featured past participants who alleged they were paid actors.

"[It's] all completely fake. It was all a scene we were doing," Micah Potts, one of many unfaithful boyfriends highlighted over the years, told correspondent Lisa Guerrero. His "girlfriend," Tameika Dawkins, backed up her bogus beau’s statements. "If we didn't sell it, it wouldn't be believable," she said at the time, adding that the phony couple was directed on what to do throughout the entire shoot after meeting for the first time that morning.

Another aspiring actress, who’s simply referred to as "Jessica," told Inside Edition that she appeared in two episodes, both of which required her to play the part of the heartbroken girlfriend. "No, there is nothing real, my name wasn't real, my age, my boyfriend, I didn't have a boyfriend," she claimed. "I didn't meet the kid who cheated on me. None of it was real."

