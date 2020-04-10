Khloé Kardashian Confronts Mom's Boyfriend After He's Spotted With a Mystery Woman

Yikes! Is there another Kardashian-Jenner scandal happening? On the April 9 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian reveals that she suspects Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble is having an affair. The 39-year-old was spotted with another woman at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

And, this protective daughter is ready to bust her mom's longtime boyfriend and confront him! So, did Corey cheat on Kris?