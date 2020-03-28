Kim Kardashian Slammed for Selling $60 "Crisis Kits" to Profit From Pandemic

When you're as much in the public eye as Kim Kardashian is, you're going to get criticized for basically every move you make. When videos showing off Kim's kitchen/pantries/multitudinous refrigerators went viral, for example, tons of "eat the rich" comments were made in response on social media.

While it didn't really help that her kitchen was bigger than most NY apartments and she leads a lifestyle most people can't even dream of, some thought it was unfair to castigate Kim.