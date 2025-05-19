“Want a Macaron” and “Want a Hotdog” Have Inappropriate and Not-So-Subtle Meanings on TikTok TikTok's picture comments have created a bit of trouble. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 19 2025, 11:26 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@aidan.aws; @Florensicc; @llizabur

The internet is a place full of information, funny memes, and the best viral videos from the present day all the way back to the late '90s. The only problem is, even if you don't look too hard, you'll find something totally inappropriate without even meaning to. That's what happened on TikTok with the "want a macaron" photos in the comment section under tons of videos.

But what does "want a macaron" mean on TikTok and, for that matter, what does "want a hotdog" mean on TikTok? Because yes, there are more versions of the meme, but with different foods. The meme features a drawing of a person with a tray of macarons and the simple questions crawled across the page. It has been used as a random comment regardless of what the video is on TikTok, and it's all in the name of getting attention. Apparently, it has worked for a lot of users.

What's the TikTok meaning behind "want a macaron"?

The meaning of "want a macaron" on TikTok is pretty not safe for work, or NSFW, just as a warning. The macarons on the plate are positioned so they are on their sides. The female character in the drawing is holding the tray pretty low, near her pelvic region. The idea is to sort of troll other users and get them to see the character's genitals with the macarons.

We aren't saying it's the most mature way to use the internet, or TikTok for that matter. But the image has become a Where's Waldo type of thing for some users. If they spot it in the comment section under a video, it's hard not to reply to it or point it out to other users. The only issue is the possibility of getting in trouble with TikTok if the meaning behind the want a macaron meaning becomes more well-known.

@brandonspam_ everyone is starting to be left speechless over the “want a macaron” picture comments… ♬ original sound - Brandon Conner

What does "want a hotdog" mean on TikTok?

A similar drawing as a meme is also floating around TikTok with the words "want a hotdog" written on it. For this one, the character is a male and he is holding a tray of hotdogs in buns. The tray is held right below his stomach, and you can probably fill in the rest of the details. Some versions of the "want a hotdog" meme just show hotdogs, while others have the male character's, ahem, anatomy hidden in a bun among the hotdogs on the tray.

"Want a taco" is another TikTok meme.

It doesn't take much thought to consider what "want a taco" means in relation to the macaron and hotdog memes on TikTok. It's another way to troll other users and share some immature laughs with others.