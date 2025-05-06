The "Tiffany Plate" is Taking Over TikTok — Here's What You Need to Know About It One of the latest TikTok trends to go viral is known as the "Tiffany Plate." By Allison DeGrushe Published May 6 2025, 1:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @tiffanyymagee

Over the past several years, TikTok has become a go-to place for just about everything, including food content! From creative recipes to viral snacks, food takes center stage on the app — and yes, that includes diet trends too.

While many of us have dabbled in different eating styles, whether it's intermittent fasting, high-protein meals, or plant-based living, the latest buzz on TikTok is something called the "Tiffany Plate." So, what is it all about? Here's everything you need to know.

Source: TikTok / @tiffanyymagee

What is a "Tiffany Plate"? Let's take a closer look at the viral TikTok diet trend!

For those dying to know, a "Tiffany Plate" is a diet method originally shared by a woman named, you guessed it, Tiffany Magee! The colorful plate often consists of fresh fruits and vegetables, paired with a chicken sausage and a side of mustard.

According to Tiffany's blog, My Adventure to Fit, the key staples of her iconic plate include "chicken sausage, cottage cheese, hearts of palm, and carrots." But, wait, she doesn't stop there! Tiffany is also known to add things like Brussels sprouts, okra, broccoli, dragon fruit, apriums, donut peaches, white nectarines, and pink pineapple.

The popular "Tiffany Plate" picked up steam in July 2023, around the time Tiffany shared that she had been diagnosed with Lyme disease. As part of her treatment, her doctor recommended an anti-inflammatory diet. For Tiffany, these plates became an easy, feel-good go-to. In her words: "I always felt SO GOOD after eating. Never bloated or tired. Just fresh, like the food."

As with any viral TikTok trend, several variations have popped up all over social media. In fact, social media influencer Mikayla Nogueira has even put her own spin on it! The beauty mogul's version keeps the spirit of the plate alive but swaps in ingredients like strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, watermelon, carrots, celery, pickles, pretzel crisps, hard-boiled eggs, string cheese, and a cup of ranch.

The "Tiffany Plate" has its pros, but also some cons.

While the "Tiffany Plate" is certainly eye-catching and promotes a focus on whole, fresh foods, it's important to approach the trend with a bit of caution. For some, it may help with weight management, improve digestion, help regulate blood sugar, and leave you feeling full and energized. But like any diet trend, the "Tiffany Plate" is not without its flaws.

The heavy use of mustard and cottage cheese, for example, can lead to high sodium intake. Even though it's high in protein, this is something to watch out for if you have specific dietary concerns. And because the plate often includes a limited range of foods, sticking to it long-term could potentially result in nutritional gaps.