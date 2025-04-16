The Snack Wrap Is Returning, and McDonald’s Dropped a Clue About When "WWYD for a snack wrap rn?" By Jennifer Farrington Published April 16 2025, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: McDonald's

McDonald’s fast food might carry a less-than-favorable reputation thanks to its high calorie count, sodium, and fats, but in all honesty, it tastes so dang good. The Quarter Pounder, Egg McMuffin, McRib, and French fries are among fan favorites that keep folks coming back. But what about the Snack Wrap? Remember that little gem? Wrapped in a soft tortilla with grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, cheese, and ranch or honey mustard, it left the McDonald's menu in 2016 (yes, it’s been that long).

But don’t worry, dear Snack Wrap, we haven’t forgotten about you. And it seems McDonald’s hasn’t either. McDonald’s announced via X (formerly Twitter) that it’s bringing back the Snack Wrap. That means you’ll have one more option for an affordable and tasty midday treat, or perhaps a lunch alternative. So, when exactly will you be able to indulge in a Snack Wrap from McDonald’s? Here’s what we know about the release date.

When does the McDonald's Snack Wrap come back?



McDonald’s announced via X that it’s bringing the beloved Snack Wrap back in 2025 — on the 14th, to be exact. The fast-food giant purposely left out the month, but used a "0" and an "X" as placeholders, which tells us it won’t be a double-digit month. So we can rule out October, November, and December.

That leaves May, June, July, August, or September as possibilities. Considering McDonald’s made the announcement in April, it’s safe to assume the Snack Wrap is dropping sooner rather than later, probably May or June. After all, dragging it out too long would risk the hype dying down (and people forgetting about it ... again).

While some folks are already celebrating the Snack Wrap’s return in the comments of McDonald’s X post, others are busy guessing exactly which month it’ll hit menus. One person wrote, "05.15.2025??" to which McDonald’s cryptically replied, "here’s what I can say:" — and left it at that.

Another guessed, "I’m betting on June," and McDonald’s followed up with yet another comment: "I cannot confirm or deny or confirm." Naturally, fans are hoping for a May return as it’s the soonest possible drop and gets them that much closer to sinking their teeth into the Snack Wrap again.

The McDonald's Snack Wrap will be a part of the McValue lineup.

McDonald’s post about the Snack Wrap’s return isn’t the first we’ve heard about the popular menu item making a comeback. Back in December 2024, Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, told Good Morning America that the Snack Wrap was coming back and would be part of the McValue menu lineup.